Nathan Ake signs for Bournemouth in club record deal

Bournemouth have signed defender Nathan Ake for a club record fee from Premier League champions Chelsea.

The 22-year-old defender spent the first half of last season at the Vitality Stadium, scoring three goals in 12 appearances for Eddie Howe’s team, before being recalled in January to bolster Chelsea's squad in their pursuit of a sixth English title.

The transfer fee, reported to be in the region of £20m, breaks the previous club record of £15m paid for winger Jordan Ibe last summer.

“I had a great time here last season so I’m really happy to be back,” Ake told the Bournemouth official website.

“It’s an exciting challenge. Chelsea is a great club and I learned so much there but this is a new step and the right place for me to develop even more.

“The fans haven’t seen the best of me yet. I always set the bar high so I know there is a lot of things I still have to work on.

“With the help of the manager here I know I can keep improving and become a better player.”

Nathan Ake in action for Bournemouth against Liverpool ( Getty )

Although the Dutchman’s spell at Bournemouth last season was shorter than expected, Ake’s potential was quickly recognised and the player cemented himself as a key figure in the south-coast team.

“I am delighted that we have completed the signing of Nathan on a permanent basis,” Howe said.

“He is someone we know all about, having had a very successful loan spell here last season.

“Nathan is an outstanding young player with a fantastic attitude and a great desire to learn and develop.

Ake was recalled by Chelsea in January of this year ( Getty )

“He has a very bright future ahead of him and I’m very pleased to say that future is here.”

Ake joins former Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe who completed a move to Bournemouth on Thursday as Howe continues his summer recruitment ahead of the 2017-18 season.

The Dutchman joined Chelsea from Feyenoord as a 16-year-old in 2011 but after breaking into the first team the following year, he undertook loan spells with Reading and Watford because of limited opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

Ake made two senior appearances for the Netherlands in 2017, having represented his country at every level from Under-15.