Newcastle United and Watford consider Nicolas Pepe transfer

The Ivorian winger impressed with Ligue 1 newcomers Angers last season

Nicolas Pepe in action for the Ivory Coast Getty

Newcastle and Watford are both keen on Angers forward Nicolas Pepe.

The Ivorian, who mainly plays on the right, turned 22 last month and impressed for Ligue 1 newcomers Angers in his first top-flight campaign last season.

Angers finished in mid-table on their return to France's elite, also reaching the French Cup final where they fell to Paris Saint-Germain.

And Pepe, a young tyro who showed in flashes just how devastating he can be, caught the eye of the conveyor belt of scouts travelling through Maine-et-Loire and broke into the Ivory Coast squad.

The French club are not currently playing ball on a fee and are determined to keep the exciting wideman but sources close to the deal suggest a bid of £15m would be enough to convince them to part with the 22 year-old.

