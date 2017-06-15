Newcastle and Watford are both keen on Angers forward Nicolas Pepe.

The Ivorian, who mainly plays on the right, turned 22 last month and impressed for Ligue 1 newcomers Angers in his first top-flight campaign last season.

Angers finished in mid-table on their return to France's elite, also reaching the French Cup final where they fell to Paris Saint-Germain.

And Pepe, a young tyro who showed in flashes just how devastating he can be, caught the eye of the conveyor belt of scouts travelling through Maine-et-Loire and broke into the Ivory Coast squad.

The French club are not currently playing ball on a fee and are determined to keep the exciting wideman but sources close to the deal suggest a bid of £15m would be enough to convince them to part with the 22 year-old.