Barcelona’s president has once again spoken of his desire to keep Brazilian forward Neymar at the club, although he has admitted that it is impossible to keep hold of players when they have their heart set on moves elsewhere.

The Brazil international is understood to be the subject of interest from PSG, who are reportedly prepared to pay a world record-breaking €222m (£198m) fee for his services.

Barcelona have repeatedly insisted that they have no intention of selling the striker to their European rivals, although Josep Bartomeu stopped short of promising fans Neymar will stay in a recent interview.

“Well, you know Neymar is one of our best players, and so we don’t want to lose that player,” he told the New York Times.

“We want him to continue, continue with us. He still has four years of his contract, so nothing else to say.

“You know that players decide if they want to leave, they can decide. But as far as Barcelona, we want him, and we need him. Because if we want to win, we need the best players possible.”

Bartomeu’s comments follow a series of comments from Barcelona’s players implying that Neymar will opt against joining PSG.

Bartomeu does not want Neymar to leave ( Getty )

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique suggested that Neymar would not be leaving the club this summer. In an apparent attempt to end the speculation, Pique uploaded an image of himself with the Brazilian to Twitter alongside the caption: “He stays”.

And last week the Spanish daily SPORT reported that Neymar had told Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez that he wants to stay at the club.