Lionel Messi has said his goodbyes to Neymar and wished him the best for his “new stage” ahead of the Brazilian’s £198m move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar was given permission to miss training on Wednesday by manager Ernesto Valverde after informing the club of his decision to leave the Nou Camp and move to Paris, where his representatives were waiting his arrival.

The Brazilian formed a third of the ‘MSN’ attack at the La Liga giants alongside Messi and Luis Suarez, which guided Barca to the Champions League in 2014 and terrorised defences across Europe.

Five players to replace Neymar at Barcelona







5 show all Five players to replace Neymar at Barcelona







1/5 Ousmane Dembele (Borussia Dortmund) The Independent revealed on Tuesday that Dembele was at the top of Barcelona’s list of Neymar replacements. The 20-year-old looks like he is pushing for a transfer out of the German club after a training-ground bust-up with teammates further fuelled the rumours. He is a natural replacement for Neymar as a wideman with pace to burn and at five years his junior, he has bags of potential. Bongarts/Getty Images

2/5 Paulo Dybala (Juventus) The other player revealed by The Independent to be top of the list of replacements is Dybala. The 23-year-old is one of the hottest young players on the planet and is tipped for a big future with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United also keeping tabs on him. However, Barca may use his relationship with Lionel Messi to persuade him to come to the Nou Camp. Dybala and his Argentine teammate are close friends off the pitch and often play video games together. Getty Images

3/5 Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Coutinho has already been the subject of one rejected bid from Barca this summer and expect them to go back in for another one. The Brazilian has been part of the standard Barcelona trademarked recruitment campaign with current and ex-pros saying how suited he is to the Catalan club. The Independent has already revealed that Coutinho’s people are “70 per cent” sure that the move will go ahead once Neymar leaves. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4/5 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Catalan-based daily Sport revealed this week that Griezmann would be the man Barcelona will go for to replace Neymar. The Frenchman is a commercial goldmine as well as already being proven in La Liga as playing in a variety of attacking roles. His purchase would also weaken a rival but given the way he rejected Manchester United earlier in the summer, it would take a monumental offer to persuade him to leave. Bongarts/Getty Images

5/5 Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) The 18-year-old is the best young player around, with it seeming last week that Real Madrid had beaten the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool to his signature. However, with £198m in the bank now, on top of the rest of their existing transfer budget, Barcelona could blow Real out of the water with another world-record move. To take a player of Mbappe’s quality from under the nose of their biggest rivals could only be seen as a good transfer window, even with Neymar’s exit. AFP/Getty Images

Messi, who himself wanted to leave Barcelona last summer, took to Instagram to wish his soon-to-be former teammate all the best in Ligue 1.

He wrote: “Enormous pleasure to have shared all these years with you friend Neymar I wish you luck in this new stage of your life.”

Fue un placer enorme haber compartido todos estos años con vos, amigo @neymarjr. Te deseo mucha suerte en esta nueva etapa de tu vida. Nos vemos Tkm A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Aug 2, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

High-level Barcelona sources have told The Independent that there has been a shift in attitude at Catalan club over the past few days, with top officials now fed up with what is seen as little more than greed from the 25-year-old’s entourage.

The Independent also understands that some of his senior Barcelona teammates have been aggravated by the way his exit has panned out, and feel that his departure is now what’s best for the club.

Barcelona have been prepared for the eventual loss of Neymar for the last few weeks and have already started targeting potential replacements in the shape of Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, a close friend of Lionel Messi’s given that they regularly play online games with each other.

However, the main target, as revealed by The Independent on Tuesday, is Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele. The 20-year-old France international has been regularly monitored by the Catalans and they believe that they can sign him for around £70m, much less than it will cost to sign Dybala given his importance in securing Juventus the Serie A title last season as well as guiding the side to the Champions League final.