Neymar Jr claims he went against his father's wishes by completing a world record £200m transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

After agreeing personal terms with the French giants on Thursday evening, the Brazilian forward posted a lengthy Instagram message in which he explained his reasons for leaving Barcelona.

"I have lived unforgettable moments! I lived in a city that is more than a city, it is a homeland," the 25-year-old wrote.

"I love Barcelona and Catalunya. But an athlete needs challenges. And for the second time in my life I will go against my father.

"Papa, I understand and respect your opinion, but my decision is taken, I ask you to support me as you have always done. FC Barcelona and Catalunya will always be in my heart but I need new challenges."

The player's father, Neymar Sr, also acts as his agent and stands to make a significant windfall from his son's record move, along with adviser Wagner Ribeiro.

Many have accused the two older men of pushing Neymar to pursue riches in the French capital, in their own financial interests, rather than competing for glory at Barcelona - one of the world's biggest clubs.

However the player says the decision was his alone, "taken with maturity" and that the time was right for change.

"I have accepted the proposal of PSG to find new achievements and help the club to achieve the titles that the fans hope," he continued.

"I have presented a daring career plan and I am prepared for this challenge.

"I thank the affection of the Blaugrana [Barcelona] fans and all that I have learned from the athletes with whom I have shared the jersey."

Neymar also paid tribute to his former Barcelona teammates and in particular Lionel Messi, whom he described as "the greatest athlete I have ever seen".

"I remember my first days in the club, sharing the changing room with idols like Messi, Valdés, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, Piqué, Busquets and others with all the expectation that comes with playing for a club that is 'més que un club' ['more than a club']," Neymar wrote.

"Barcelona is a nation that represents Catalunya! I had the honour of playing with the greatest athlete I have ever seen and I am sure I will not see another better, Leo Messi became my partner, my friend on and off the pitch.

"I was proud to play with you. I formed an attack with Messi and Luis Suarez that is now part of history. I have conquered everything an athlete can conquer.

"I also feel in my heart that the time has come to leave."