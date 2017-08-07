Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has hit out at how Neymar pushed for his move to Paris Saint-Germain, claiming it “wasn’t befitting” of a player at the club.

Neymar was presented to the PSG crowd ahead of their Ligue 1 curtain-raiser on Saturday after becoming the world’s most expensive player at £200m – and earning around a reported £520,000-a-week after tax.

La Liga officials tried to block the move by initially rejecting the bid, despite having no legal grounds to do so, as they though PSG were breaking Uefa Financial Fair Play in doing so.

However, Bartomeu has claimed Barcelona were always relaxed about the prospect of losing of one their best players, but claimed the club were not impressed with how Neymar handled the situation.

“Before [speaking about the future], we want to close off a chapter from the past,” he said at the annual supporters' club congress on Monday.

“Neymar has formed part of our club, but he is now history. It's his decision, despite the fact we did everything in our power for him to stay.

“We always acted responsibly and while we do not share his decision, we do respect it – although that's not to say we don't defend our own interests. Everything has its limit and no player is above Barca. [Neymar's] way of doing things was not the best. It wasn't befitting a Barcelona player.”

Neymar signed a new contract at the club in October of last year but admitted that the club had an inkling he would leave and that they are already in talks about the Brazilian’s replacement.

“We anticipated that Neymar could leave and that's why we increased his clause,” Bartomeu added.

“Whatever happened would have been good for Barca. If he stayed, we'd have been left with a great player and if he left we'd have got a great amount of money.

“With the money, we can now make signings, although we will administer the €222m with common sense. We will invest it in players and assets – it won't all go on signings.

“We will bring in players. The first was [Nelson] Semedo, but of course, more will come. This year it won't be about the trident [Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez], we will be talking about the team.”