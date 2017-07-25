Neymar’s proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain has given the Barcelona forward a “massive headache”, according to a former team-mate.

The Brazil international is understood to be the subject of interest from PSG, who are reportedly prepared to pay a world record-breaking €222m (£198m) fee for his services.

Andre, who played alongside Neymar in the youth ranks at Santos, now turns out for Sport Club do Recife after several short spells in Europe, most recently at Sporting Club de Portugal.

The story of Barcelona's incredible comeback against PSG







13 show all The story of Barcelona's incredible comeback against PSG























1/13 Barcelona's night got off to the best possible start with Luis Suarez scoring in the 3rd minute. Getty

2/13 Excellent improvisation from Andres Iniesta caused Layvin Kurzawa to convert the ball into his own net. Getty

3/13 After the half-time interval, Lionel Messi put his name on the scoresheet from the penalty spot. Getty

4/13 However, when Edinson Cavani grabbed a vital away goal for the visitors, Barca's hopes looked lost. Getty

5/13 Cavani could not hide his emotion after scoring the goal which, at that point, had looked to have ended Barcelona's hopes of qualifying. Getty

6/13 Three minutes from time, Neymar struck back with a splendid free-kick which beat Kevin Trapp at his near post. Getty

7/13 Into stoppage time, and after Marquinhos' foul, Neymar converted Barcelona's second penalty of the night. Getty

8/13 In the final minute of added on time, Neymar's lofted pass found Sergi Roberto in the box. Getty

9/13 The 25-year-old lifted the ball over Trapp and into the far corner to complete the Champions League's greatest-ever comeback. Getty

10/13 Sergi Roberto was duly mobbed by his teammates, as scenes of pandemonium spread around the Nou Camp. Getty

11/13 Unai Emery, meanwhile, could not look. Getty

12/13 As our chief football writer Miguel Delaney wrote, the night was one of the sublime, the ridiculous, and the historic. Getty

13/13 Barcelona progress into the quarter-finals, along with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. Getty

The 26-year-old remains on close terms with Neymar and, in an interview with L’Equipe on Monday, claimed that his friend is struggling to decide whether to stay in Catalonia or leave for Paris.

“I cannot speak for him. It is a complicated negotiation process and there is a lot of money at stake in something like this,” Andre said, in quotes reported by ESPN. “In any case, Paris is a great city and if he goes there, he will love it, that is certain.

“I know that he has a massive headache because of this right now. It is not an easy decision. In Paris, he will be surrounded by his friends.

Premier League transfer round-up: Chelsea sign Real Madrid striker

He added: “That does not mean he is uncomfortable at Barca though. On the contrary, he actually feels very good there. Because of that, his choice has been made even harder.”

Andre’s comments came on the same day that Barcelona defender Gerard Pique suggested that Neymar would not be leaving the club this summer.

In an apparent attempt to end the speculation, Pique uploaded an image of himself with the Brazilian to Twitter alongside the caption: “He stays”.

Andre, however, would not be surprised if the deal eventually came to pass, and added: “How will it end? I have my little idea but honestly, you can never be 100 per cent sure in modern football.”

“We are talking about a potentially historic transfer and negotiations to match with enormous amounts of money in play, so we cannot predict an outcome.”