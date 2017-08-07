Dani Alves has revealed that it was Neymar who persuaded him to reject Manchester City for Paris Saint-Germain, weeks before the forward’s world-record move from Barcelona went ahead.

The 34-year-old left Juventus on a free this summer and expressed an interest in reuniting with former boss Pep Guardiola at City before ending up at the Parc des Princes instead, after PSG offered him £230,000-a-week – double what City were offering.

Alves joined on 12th July, nearly a month before Neymar’s £200m move was confirmed, and he admitted it was his Brazilian teammate who was one of the deciding factors – thus suggesting the 25-year-old’s move had been in the pipeline for a while.

PSG's probable starting XI with Neymar







11 show all PSG's probable starting XI with Neymar



















1/11 Goalkeeper – Kevin Trapp Kevin Trapp joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt for around £8.5million in 2015. The German kept 16 clean sheets in his second in France. Getty

2/11 Right-back – Dani Alves Dani Alves considered joining Manchester City and Chelsea before completing a move to the French capital on a free transfer after being released by Juventus. Getty

3/11 Centre-back – Marquinhos Marquinho’s £27million move to PSG from Roma made him the then third most expensive teenager in world football. He joined to partner international college Thiago Silva. Getty

4/11 Centre-back – Thiago Silva PSG’s big money spending started with Thiago Silva who was bought for around £33million just 12 days after agreeing a contract extension with AC Milan. Silva captains the Brazilian national team and has 63 caps. Getty

5/11 Left-back – Layvin Kurzawa The 24-year-old may only have seven France caps to his name, but there was a reason why PSG were so determined to raid Monaco two years ago to bring him to the Parc des Princes. He has helped ease the departure of Lucas Digne, as well as the transition of replacing Maxwell in the starting line-up. Getty

6/11 Midfield – Marco Verratti Marco Verratti has been at PSG since 2012 and has been compared to Andrea Pirlo. The Italian has been increasingly linked with a move to Barcelona but the PSG hierarchy are determined to keep hold of him. Getty

7/11 Midfield – Blaise Matuidi Blaise Matuidi has been a key player for PSG for a long time and has worked his way to becoming an integral part of the French national setup. Matuidi is a strong tackler and a powerful box-to-box midfielder. Getty

8/11 Midfield – Julian Draxler Julian Draxler may have to adopt a deeper role at PSG if he is to continue playing in the first team following Neymar’s arrival. The German joined PSG in January and played on the left-wing in most matches. Getty

9/11 Right-wing – Angel Di Maria A player which defines Louis van Gaal’s time at Manchester United, Angel Di Maria did not live up to the bill when he joined United for £59.7million, the highest fee paid by an English team at the time. He has since found his feet in France and looks more like the high-rated player that was sold by Real Madrid. Getty

10/11 Striker – Edinson Cavani Edinson Cavani joined PSG for an eye-watering €63million from Napoli. The Uruguayan scores for fun in domestic matches but struggles to take the same kind of chances in the Champions League. Getty

11/11 Left-wing – Neymar Neymar’s move from Barcelona could redefine the transfer market. The reported £200million smashes any previous records as PSG aggressively pursue Champions League glory. Estimated cost in transfer fees: £434,000,000 Getty

“I talked to him about the possibility [that he would join PSG]," said Alves.

“He recommended me to come here. He suggested that I came to the club. I said I wanted to leave Juventus, and he was thinking of coming here.

“I consulted my family. To go to Juventus I didn't consult anyone, and that was hard for my wife. She had already lived here, she likes the city.”

Neymar will have to wait until next week to make his debut for PSG ( Getty )

Neymar was forced to sit out of PSG’s opening Ligue 1 game of the season after the paperwork for his transfer was not processed in time, meaning he will have to wait until next week to make his debut.

The Brazilian was introduced to the crowd before the 2-0 weekend win and Alves believes Neymar’s addition will transform PSG into Champions League contenders.

“Neymar coming changes PSG’s position for sure. It’s inevitable that there are expectations. His greatness brings all that.

“There is anticipation because of the football he plays and his will to show it to the world. You take a giant step when you have a player of this level to play against the other teams.

“This team will get a quality leap forward.”