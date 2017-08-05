Neymar will not be available for Paris Saint-Germain’s opening Ligue 1 game of the season on Saturday after the Brazilian’s paperwork was not processed in time.

The 25-year-old joined PSG in a world-record £200m deal this week from Barcelona, where he is now also the world’s highest-paid player earning a reported £520,000-a-week after tax.

He has completed a full preseason with Barcelona and was one of the stars of their preseason tour of the United States prior to his move Paris, and is fit and ready to play with his new teammates.

PSG's probable starting XI with Neymar







1/11 Goalkeeper – Kevin Trapp Kevin Trapp joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt for around £8.5million in 2015. The German kept 16 clean sheets in his second in France. Getty

2/11 Right-back – Dani Alves Dani Alves considered joining Manchester City and Chelsea before completing a move to the French capital on a free transfer after being released by Juventus. Getty

3/11 Centre-back – Marquinhos Marquinho’s £27million move to PSG from Roma made him the then third most expensive teenager in world football. He joined to partner international college Thiago Silva. Getty

4/11 Centre-back – Thiago Silva PSG’s big money spending started with Thiago Silva who was bought for around £33million just 12 days after agreeing a contract extension with AC Milan. Silva captains the Brazilian national team and has 63 caps. Getty

5/11 Left-back – Layvin Kurzawa The 24-year-old may only have seven France caps to his name, but there was a reason why PSG were so determined to raid Monaco two years ago to bring him to the Parc des Princes. He has helped ease the departure of Lucas Digne, as well as the transition of replacing Maxwell in the starting line-up. Getty

6/11 Midfield – Marco Verratti Marco Verratti has been at PSG since 2012 and has been compared to Andrea Pirlo. The Italian has been increasingly linked with a move to Barcelona but the PSG hierarchy are determined to keep hold of him. Getty

7/11 Midfield – Blaise Matuidi Blaise Matuidi has been a key player for PSG for a long time and has worked his way to becoming an integral part of the French national setup. Matuidi is a strong tackler and a powerful box-to-box midfielder. Getty

8/11 Midfield – Julian Draxler Julian Draxler may have to adopt a deeper role at PSG if he is to continue playing in the first team following Neymar’s arrival. The German joined PSG in January and played on the left-wing in most matches. Getty

9/11 Right-wing – Angel Di Maria A player which defines Louis van Gaal’s time at Manchester United, Angel Di Maria did not live up to the bill when he joined United for £59.7million, the highest fee paid by an English team at the time. He has since found his feet in France and looks more like the high-rated player that was sold by Real Madrid. Getty

10/11 Striker – Edinson Cavani Edinson Cavani joined PSG for an eye-watering €63million from Napoli. The Uruguayan scores for fun in domestic matches but struggles to take the same kind of chances in the Champions League. Getty

11/11 Left-wing – Neymar Neymar’s move from Barcelona could redefine the transfer market. The reported £200million smashes any previous records as PSG aggressively pursue Champions League glory. Estimated cost in transfer fees: £434,000,000 Getty

However, with the move confirmed on Thursday evening, Neymar’s transfer documents were failed to be lodged before the midnight deadline, meaning he was not registered in time to make his debut against Amiens at the Parc des Princes.

It was the late lodging of his international transfer certificate (CIT), which is the reason for the delay to his competitive debut.

Les Parisiens will kick off their first clash of the 2017/18 season at the delayed time of 4.15pm BST on Saturday, rather than the scheduled 4pm BST to account for Neymar’s unveiling to the expected 45,000 fans in attendance. The presentation ceremony itself will begin at 2.45pm BST.