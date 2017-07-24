Gerard Pique has seemingly confirmed teammate Neymar is set to stay at Barcelona this summer admit reports of a £195m to Paris Saint-Germain.

The defender posted a message on Twitter which suggested the Brazilian would turn down PSG, who were willing to pay Neymar’s release clause, on Sunday night.

Pique posted a picture of himself with the Brazilian on Sunday night, along with the simple message "Se queda", which translates as "he stays".

Neymar's future has come under increasing speculation this summer amid reports that the Ligue 1 runners-up had agreed to activate his release clause of almost £200m.

Contradictory reports in the French and Spanish press had suggested both that the deal is done, and that the Brazilian has decided to stay at Barca.

But Pique's intervention is the clearest suggestion yet that the striker - reportedly offered £500,000 per week in Paris - may have called off the world record move.

Pique is a hugely respected figure within the Barcelona dressing room and has made no secret of his desire to run for president of the club once his playing days are over.