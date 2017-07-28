Neymar stormed out of a bad-tempered Barcelona training session on Friday morning, fuelling speculation he could be about to force through a world-record move to Paris Saint Germain.

The Brazilian striker was training with his team-mates in Miami when he was videoed walking off the pitch after having an argument with new signing Nelson Semedo.

The footage comes amid persistent rumours that PSG are prepared to pay a world record-breaking €222m (£198m) fee for his services.

In the video, Neymar is shown jumping into a tackle with Semedo, a right-back who moved from Benfica to Barcelona this summer.

The two come together and then square up, with Javier Mascherano quickly on the scene to separate the two men. Semedo then jogs away, although Neymar remains furious and has to be physically held back by Sergio Busquets.

Neymar then turns away, tearing off his training bib in disgust and storming off back to the dressing room. He boots two footballs off the pitch in anger before being joined by a member of the Barcelona coaching staff.

The footage emerged just hours before Barcelona play their final friendly of the tour, against rivals Real Madrid.

Earlier this week, Barcelona’s president reaffirmed his commitment to keeping Neymar at the club – but conceded that he will be powerless to keep the Brazilian at the Nou Camp should he resolve to join PSG.

“Well, you know Neymar is one of our best players, and so we don’t want to lose that player,” he told the New York Times.

“We want him to continue, continue with us. He still has four years of his contract, so nothing else to say.

“You know that players decide if they want to leave, they can decide. But as far as Barcelona, we want him, and we need him. Because if we want to win, we need the best players possible.”