Neymar's world record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain is dividing opinion across football - and it appears it is dividing opinion across the top of the Premier League too.

Barcelona confirmed on Wednesday they had given the Brazilian star permission to speak to the French club, who are prepared to trigger his r£198million release clause in the coming days.

Jose Mourinho, who sanctioned Paul Pogba's £89m move from Juventus to Manchester United last year believes PSG are not paying over the odds given Neymar's quality although he is concerned by the financial "consequences" of the deal.

PSG's probable starting XI with Neymar







11 show all PSG's probable starting XI with Neymar



















1/11 Goalkeeper – Kevin Trapp Kevin Trapp joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt for around £8.5million in 2015. The German kept 16 clean sheets in his second in France. Getty

2/11 Right-back – Dani Alves Dani Alves considered joining Manchester City and Chelsea before completing a move to the French capital on a free transfer after being released by Juventus. Getty

3/11 Centre-back – Marquinhos Marquinho’s £27million move to PSG from Roma made him the then third most expensive teenager in world football. He joined to partner international college Thiago Silva. Getty

4/11 Centre-back – Thiago Silva PSG’s big money spending started with Thiago Silva who was bought for around £33million just 12 days after agreeing a contract extension with AC Milan. Silva captains the Brazilian national team and has 63 caps. Getty

5/11 Left-back – Layvin Kurzawa The 24-year-old may only have seven France caps to his name, but there was a reason why PSG were so determined to raid Monaco two years ago to bring him to the Parc des Princes. He has helped ease the departure of Lucas Digne, as well as the transition of replacing Maxwell in the starting line-up. Getty

6/11 Midfield – Marco Verratti Marco Verratti has been at PSG since 2012 and has been compared to Andrea Pirlo. The Italian has been increasingly linked with a move to Barcelona but the PSG hierarchy are determined to keep hold of him. Getty

7/11 Midfield – Blaise Matuidi Blaise Matuidi has been a key player for PSG for a long time and has worked his way to becoming an integral part of the French national setup. Matuidi is a strong tackler and a powerful box-to-box midfielder. Getty

8/11 Midfield – Julian Draxler Julian Draxler may have to adopt a deeper role at PSG if he is to continue playing in the first team following Neymar’s arrival. The German joined PSG in January and played on the left-wing in most matches. Getty

9/11 Right-wing – Angel Di Maria A player which defines Louis van Gaal’s time at Manchester United, Angel Di Maria did not live up to the bill when he joined United for £59.7million, the highest fee paid by an English team at the time. He has since found his feet in France and looks more like the high-rated player that was sold by Real Madrid. Getty

10/11 Striker – Edinson Cavani Edinson Cavani joined PSG for an eye-watering €63million from Napoli. The Uruguayan scores for fun in domestic matches but struggles to take the same kind of chances in the Champions League. Getty

11/11 Left-wing – Neymar Neymar’s move from Barcelona could redefine the transfer market. The reported £200million smashes any previous records as PSG aggressively pursue Champions League glory. Estimated cost in transfer fees: £434,000,000 Getty

"When we paid that amount for Paul, I said that it was not expensive," he said. "Expensive are the ones who get into a certain level without a certain quality... For £200m, I don't think (Neymar) is expensive.

"I think he's expensive in the fact that now you are going to have more players at 100 million pounds, you are going have more players at 80 million and more players at 60 million. And I think that's the problem.

"Neymar is one of the best players in the world, commercially he is very strong and for sure PSG thought about it. So I think the problem is not Neymar, I think the problem is the consequences of Neymar."

Jurgen Klopp on the other hand criticised the deal and questioned the effectiveness of UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules, which stipulate that a club's wage bill must not exceed 70 percent of its revenue.

Neymar's career in pictures







12 show all Neymar's career in pictures





















1/12 Neymar made his debut for Santos aged 17 in 2009 AFP/Getty Images

2/12 He was tipped to become the heir to Ronaldo’s throne AFP/Getty Images

3/12 Aged 18, he made his international debut for Brazil against the USA in August 2010 in which he scored Getty Images

4/12 Neymar moved to Barcelona in 2013 Getty Images

5/12 Barcelona charged with tax fraud after Neymar’s transfer revealed to be £71.5m with president Sandro Rosell (pictured) resigning AFP/Getty Images

6/12 First La Liga goal 2013/14 against Real Sociedad AFP/Getty Images

7/12 Won the Bronze Boot for the third top goalscorer at his home World Cup Getty Images

8/12 2014/15: Neymar wins the treble with Barcelona AFP/Getty Images

9/12 Neymar replaces Thiago Silva as Brazil captain Getty Images

10/12 Neymar was nominated for the 2015 Ballon d’Or, finishing third behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Getty Images

11/12 Neymar scores the winning penalty to beat Germany at the Maracana and win Brazil a gold medal at the Olympics before renouncing the captaincy Getty Images

12/12 Neymar scored his 100th goal for Barcelona in 2017 against Granada AFP/Getty Images

"There are clubs that can pay fees like that -- Manchester City and PSG. Everyone knows that," he said.

City are owned by United Arab Emirates billionaire Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, while PSG were taken over in 2012 by Qatar Sports Investments, an arm of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund.

"I thought fair play was made so that situations like that can't happen. That's more of a suggestion than a real rule. I don't understand that. I don't know how it happens," he added.

UEFA have not yet had a complaint about PSG, adding that it would not block any potential deal in advance.