Fc Barcelona have confirmed that Paris Saint-Germain must pay the entirety of Neymar’s £198m in full if they are to sign the Brazilian as disputes over loyalty payments to the player and his father look set to turn ugly.

Neymar was allowed to miss training this morning by manager Ernesto Valverde after informing the club of his decision to leave the Nou Camp and pursue a move to Paris, where his representatives are currently waiting for his arrival.

The move is understood to have been drawn out until August because of a loyalty bonus clause which was due to be triggered after 31st July as part of the agreement from the new contract he signed last October.

Neymar’s father, Neymar Santos Snr, was due to earn £23.3m from the contract renewal for helping persuade his son to stay at the Nou Camp, and that commission would have been made null and void had the player moved before 31st July.

But Barcelona have cast doubt on that loyalty bonus now being paid and insisted that the money will be held in notary until the details of the deal is concluded.

In a statement, Barcelona said: “The player Neymar Jr, accompanied by his father and agent, has informed FC Barcelona this morning of his decision to leave the Club in a meeting held at the Club’s offices.

“Faced with this position, the Club has informed them they refer to the buy-out clause of his existing contract which as of 1 July totals 222 million euros which will have to be deposited in its entirety.

“Furthermore, in reply to the claim for the contract extension bonus, the Club has once again made it clear that the amount remains deposited with a notary until the case is resolved.

“The player remains under contract at FC Barcelona but with temporary permission to not take part in training sessions.

“Shortly we will add the comments of Club spokesman Josep Vives on the subject of Neymar.”

Five players to replace Neymar at Barcelona







5 show all Five players to replace Neymar at Barcelona







1/5 Ousmane Dembele (Borussia Dortmund) The Independent revealed on Tuesday that Dembele was at the top of Barcelona’s list of Neymar replacements. The 20-year-old looks like he is pushing for a transfer out of the German club after a training-ground bust-up with teammates further fuelled the rumours. He is a natural replacement for Neymar as a wideman with pace to burn and at five years his junior, he has bags of potential. Bongarts/Getty Images

2/5 Paulo Dybala (Juventus) The other player revealed by The Independent to be top of the list of replacements is Dybala. The 23-year-old is one of the hottest young players on the planet and is tipped for a big future with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United also keeping tabs on him. However, Barca may use his relationship with Lionel Messi to persuade him to come to the Nou Camp. Dybala and his Argentine teammate are close friends off the pitch and often play video games together. Getty Images

3/5 Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Coutinho has already been the subject of one rejected bid from Barca this summer and expect them to go back in for another one. The Brazilian has been part of the standard Barcelona trademarked recruitment campaign with current and ex-pros saying how suited he is to the Catalan club. The Independent has already revealed that Coutinho’s people are “70 per cent” sure that the move will go ahead once Neymar leaves. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4/5 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Catalan-based daily Sport revealed this week that Griezmann would be the man Barcelona will go for to replace Neymar. The Frenchman is a commercial goldmine as well as already being proven in La Liga as playing in a variety of attacking roles. His purchase would also weaken a rival but given the way he rejected Manchester United earlier in the summer, it would take a monumental offer to persuade him to leave. Bongarts/Getty Images

5/5 Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) The 18-year-old is the best young player around, with it seeming last week that Real Madrid had beaten the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool to his signature. However, with £198m in the bank now, on top of the rest of their existing transfer budget, Barcelona could blow Real out of the water with another world-record move. To take a player of Mbappe’s quality from under the nose of their biggest rivals could only be seen as a good transfer window, even with Neymar’s exit. AFP/Getty Images

High-level Barcelona sources have told The Independent that there has been a shift in attitude at Catalan club over the past few days, with top officials now fed up with what is seen as little more than greed from the 25-year-old’s entourage.

The Independent also understands that some of his senior Barcelona teammates have been aggravated by the way his exit has panned out, and feel that his departure is now what’s best for the club.

Barcelona have been prepared for the eventual loss of Neymar for the last few weeks and have already started targeting potential replacements in the shape of Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, a close friend of Lionel Messi’s given that they regularly play online games with each other.

However, the main target, as revealed by The Independent on Tuesday, is Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele. The 20-year-old France international has been regularly monitored by the Catalans and they believe that they can sign him for around £70m, much less than it will cost to sign Dybala given his importance in securing Juventus the Serie A title last season as well as guiding the side to the Champions League final.