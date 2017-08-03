Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed he is not surprised by Paris Saint-Germain’s impending signing of Neymar, saying “once a country controls a club, everything is possible”.

The Brazilian was allowed to miss training on Wednesday to push through his world-record transfer to PSG after the Ligue 1 club agreed to pay his £198m buyout clause.

The move is being held up however, with La Liga officials confirming they had rejected the Parisians’ bid, despite it meeting the release clause, as they are not confident the club are keeping in accordance with Uefa’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

PSG's probable starting XI with Neymar







11 show all PSG's probable starting XI with Neymar



















1/11 Goalkeeper – Kevin Trapp Kevin Trapp joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt for around £8.5million in 2015. The German kept 16 clean sheets in his second in France. Getty

2/11 Right-back – Dani Alves Dani Alves considered joining Manchester City and Chelsea before completing a move to the French capital on a free transfer after being released by Juventus. Getty

3/11 Centre-back – Marquinhos Marquinho’s £27million move to PSG from Roma made him the then third most expensive teenager in world football. He joined to partner international college Thiago Silva. Getty

4/11 Centre-back – Thiago Silva PSG’s big money spending started with Thiago Silva who was bought for around £33million just 12 days after agreeing a contract extension with AC Milan. Silva captains the Brazilian national team and has 63 caps. Getty

5/11 Left-back – Layvin Kurzawa The 24-year-old may only have seven France caps to his name, but there was a reason why PSG were so determined to raid Monaco two years ago to bring him to the Parc des Princes. He has helped ease the departure of Lucas Digne, as well as the transition of replacing Maxwell in the starting line-up. Getty

6/11 Midfield – Marco Verratti Marco Verratti has been at PSG since 2012 and has been compared to Andrea Pirlo. The Italian has been increasingly linked with a move to Barcelona but the PSG hierarchy are determined to keep hold of him. Getty

7/11 Midfield – Blaise Matuidi Blaise Matuidi has been a key player for PSG for a long time and has worked his way to becoming an integral part of the French national setup. Matuidi is a strong tackler and a powerful box-to-box midfielder. Getty

8/11 Midfield – Julian Draxler Julian Draxler may have to adopt a deeper role at PSG if he is to continue playing in the first team following Neymar’s arrival. The German joined PSG in January and played on the left-wing in most matches. Getty

9/11 Right-wing – Angel Di Maria A player which defines Louis van Gaal’s time at Manchester United, Angel Di Maria did not live up to the bill when he joined United for £59.7million, the highest fee paid by an English team at the time. He has since found his feet in France and looks more like the high-rated player that was sold by Real Madrid. Getty

10/11 Striker – Edinson Cavani Edinson Cavani joined PSG for an eye-watering €63million from Napoli. The Uruguayan scores for fun in domestic matches but struggles to take the same kind of chances in the Champions League. Getty

11/11 Left-wing – Neymar Neymar’s move from Barcelona could redefine the transfer market. The reported £200million smashes any previous records as PSG aggressively pursue Champions League glory. Estimated cost in transfer fees: £434,000,000 Getty

And Wenger, who has previously accused clubs who bend the rules around FFP of “financial doping”, believes the transfer has made it “impossible to respect” Uefa’s regulations.

“It is because of the ownerships,” he said ahead of the Community Shield against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday. “The whole landscape of football has changed completely. Once a country controls a club, everything is possible.

“It becomes impossible to respect financial fair play. That’s why I always did plead for football to live on its own resources.

Arsene Wenger on Alexis Sanchez

“We are not in a period anymore where you invest it and expect to get it back. The numbers involve a lot of passion and pride.

“The numbers looks just like the inflation is accelerating. When you think Trevor Francis was the first player for £1million and it looked unreasonable, we have moved so far, beyond reality.”

Arsenal themselves had been linked with breaking the transfer record with a £118m move for Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe earlier in the window, but when asked if the Gunners can compete with the sort of spending, Wenger was adamant the club still “lives with rationality”.

“We still live with rationality,” he added. “Of course we cannot compete at that level.”