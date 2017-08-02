Neymar’s £198m arrival at Paris Saint-Germain brings the total transfer fees paid for the first XI to more than £430m, enough money to buy most Premier League clubs.

Next season, PSG’s best line-up will be good enough to rival any other team in Europe and it does not include the likes of Adrien Rabiot, Lucas, Thiago Motta, Hattem Ben Arfa or Jese Rodriguez.

With the oil-rich owners investing heavily in the playing squad since their takeover in 2011, the addition of Neymar sends out a message that will reverberate across the globe that the Parisians are finally ready to join the elite at the top table.

While Neymar’s arrival brings one of the best players in world football to the club to deliver an almighty blow to Barcelona, it also raises the very serious prospect of more players of his calibre following in the future.

Barcelona were hugely reluctant to sell Neymar, resulting in PSG activating his €222m release clause, and they can no boast a squad that is surely capable of winning the Champions League, the task that their Qatari owners set out for them six years ago.

