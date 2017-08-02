  1. Sport
How PSG will line-up with Neymar after Barcelona star given permission to seal record £198m transfer

PSG's first XI will cost an incredible £434m - enough to buy 15 of the 20 Premier League clubs

PSG's probable starting XI with Neymar

  • 1/11 Goalkeeper – Kevin Trapp

    Kevin Trapp joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt for around £8.5million in 2015. The German kept 16 clean sheets in his second in France.

  • 2/11 Right-back – Dani Alves

    Dani Alves considered joining Manchester City and Chelsea before completing a move to the French capital on a free transfer after being released by Juventus.

  • 3/11 Centre-back – Marquinhos

    Marquinho’s £27million move to PSG from Roma made him the then third most expensive teenager in world football. He joined to partner international college Thiago Silva.

  • 4/11 Centre-back – Thiago Silva

    PSG’s big money spending started with Thiago Silva who was bought for around £33million just 12 days after agreeing a contract extension with AC Milan. Silva captains the Brazilian national team and has 63 caps.

  • 5/11 Left-back – Layvin Kurzawa

    The 24-year-old may only have seven France caps to his name, but there was a reason why PSG were so determined to raid Monaco two years ago to bring him to the Parc des Princes. He has helped ease the departure of Lucas Digne, as well as the transition of replacing Maxwell in the starting line-up.

  • 6/11 Midfield – Marco Verratti

    Marco Verratti has been at PSG since 2012 and has been compared to Andrea Pirlo. The Italian has been increasingly linked with a move to Barcelona but the PSG hierarchy are determined to keep hold of him.

  • 7/11 Midfield – Blaise Matuidi

    Blaise Matuidi has been a key player for PSG for a long time and has worked his way to becoming an integral part of the French national setup. Matuidi is a strong tackler and a powerful box-to-box midfielder.

  • 8/11 Midfield – Julian Draxler

    Julian Draxler may have to adopt a deeper role at PSG if he is to continue playing in the first team following Neymar’s arrival. The German joined PSG in January and played on the left-wing in most matches.

  • 9/11 Right-wing – Angel Di Maria

    A player which defines Louis van Gaal’s time at Manchester United, Angel Di Maria did not live up to the bill when he joined United for £59.7million, the highest fee paid by an English team at the time. He has since found his feet in France and looks more like the high-rated player that was sold by Real Madrid.

  • 10/11 Striker – Edinson Cavani

    Edinson Cavani joined PSG for an eye-watering €63million from Napoli. The Uruguayan scores for fun in domestic matches but struggles to take the same kind of chances in the Champions League.

  • 11/11 Left-wing – Neymar

    Neymar’s move from Barcelona could redefine the transfer market. The reported £200million smashes any previous records as PSG aggressively pursue Champions League glory. Estimated cost in transfer fees: £434,000,000

Neymar’s £198m arrival at Paris Saint-Germain brings the total transfer fees paid for the first XI to more than £430m, enough money to buy most Premier League clubs.

Next season, PSG’s best line-up will be good enough to rival any other team in Europe and it does not include the likes of Adrien Rabiot, Lucas, Thiago Motta, Hattem Ben Arfa or Jese Rodriguez.

With the oil-rich owners investing heavily in the playing squad since their takeover in 2011, the addition of Neymar sends out a message that will reverberate across the globe that the Parisians are finally ready to join the elite at the top table.

Neymar's career in numbers
While Neymar’s arrival brings one of the best players in world football to the club to deliver an almighty blow to Barcelona, it also raises the very serious prospect of more players of his calibre following in the future.

Barcelona were hugely reluctant to sell Neymar, resulting in PSG activating his €222m release clause, and they can no boast a squad that is surely capable of winning the Champions League, the task that their Qatari owners set out for them six years ago.

Click on the gallery above to see their predicted line-up this season.

