Officials handling Neymar’s world record move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain have been seen arriving at and leaving La Liga’s Madrid offices as the controversy over their €222m [£198m] offer continues to develop.

La Liga have been vocal in their attempt to block the deal from going through under Uefa’s Financial Fair Play rules, but the governing body confirmed that they have no jurisdiction to do so and that they cannot stand in the way of PSG – or anyone else – triggering the £198m release clause.

Five men, including Spanish sports lawyer Juan de Dios Crespo, were seen arriving at the La Liga offices on Thursday morning with what was reported to be a bank document confirming the offer that will be made to activate the 25-year-old’s release clause, before leaving the building soon after.

PSG's probable starting XI with Neymar







11 show all PSG's probable starting XI with Neymar



















1/11 Goalkeeper – Kevin Trapp Kevin Trapp joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt for around £8.5million in 2015. The German kept 16 clean sheets in his second in France. Getty

2/11 Right-back – Dani Alves Dani Alves considered joining Manchester City and Chelsea before completing a move to the French capital on a free transfer after being released by Juventus. Getty

3/11 Centre-back – Marquinhos Marquinho’s £27million move to PSG from Roma made him the then third most expensive teenager in world football. He joined to partner international college Thiago Silva. Getty

4/11 Centre-back – Thiago Silva PSG’s big money spending started with Thiago Silva who was bought for around £33million just 12 days after agreeing a contract extension with AC Milan. Silva captains the Brazilian national team and has 63 caps. Getty

5/11 Left-back – Layvin Kurzawa The 24-year-old may only have seven France caps to his name, but there was a reason why PSG were so determined to raid Monaco two years ago to bring him to the Parc des Princes. He has helped ease the departure of Lucas Digne, as well as the transition of replacing Maxwell in the starting line-up. Getty

6/11 Midfield – Marco Verratti Marco Verratti has been at PSG since 2012 and has been compared to Andrea Pirlo. The Italian has been increasingly linked with a move to Barcelona but the PSG hierarchy are determined to keep hold of him. Getty

7/11 Midfield – Blaise Matuidi Blaise Matuidi has been a key player for PSG for a long time and has worked his way to becoming an integral part of the French national setup. Matuidi is a strong tackler and a powerful box-to-box midfielder. Getty

8/11 Midfield – Julian Draxler Julian Draxler may have to adopt a deeper role at PSG if he is to continue playing in the first team following Neymar’s arrival. The German joined PSG in January and played on the left-wing in most matches. Getty

9/11 Right-wing – Angel Di Maria A player which defines Louis van Gaal’s time at Manchester United, Angel Di Maria did not live up to the bill when he joined United for £59.7million, the highest fee paid by an English team at the time. He has since found his feet in France and looks more like the high-rated player that was sold by Real Madrid. Getty

10/11 Striker – Edinson Cavani Edinson Cavani joined PSG for an eye-watering €63million from Napoli. The Uruguayan scores for fun in domestic matches but struggles to take the same kind of chances in the Champions League. Getty

11/11 Left-wing – Neymar Neymar’s move from Barcelona could redefine the transfer market. The reported £200million smashes any previous records as PSG aggressively pursue Champions League glory. Estimated cost in transfer fees: £434,000,000 Getty

The La Liga president, Javier Tebas, has been vocal in his promise to block the deal even though he cannot do so, and La Liga soon confirmed after the group’s departure that the Spanish league had attempted to do exactly that by rejecting the offer.

“We can confirm that the lawyers of the player (Neymar) have come to La Liga to deposit the clause and that it has been rejected. It is all the information we will give so far,” a La Liga statement read.

Neymar's career in numbers

While La Liga cannot block the move given it is the activation of a release clause within Neymar’s contract, Barcelona can make an official complaint to Uefa if they feel that an indiscretion has taken place, or Uefa can choose to investigate if they suspect any wrongdoing.

All five refused to entertain questions from the Spanish press in attendance outside the offices, and left in a black people carrier immediately.

Uefa issued a statement to confirm that the rules of FFP remain “exceptionally serious” and that it will ensure “all clubs must abide by the rules of FFP or face the consequences”.

“Uefa is exceptionally serious about the enforcement of FFP and keen that its success in stabilising the finances of European football continues.”

However, the governing body will not inspect PSG’s account until the summer of 2018 at the earliest given that the FFP deadline for this year has already passed on the 17 June. They will therefore inspect the Parisian club’s finances next year in order to ensure that they have not breached the regulation that states that any club under their jurisdiction cannot make losses in excess of €30m [£26.8m] over a three-year period.

Lawyers representing Neymar arrive at the La Liga offices in Madrid (Marca)

PSG have already been sanctioned by Uefa over an FFP rule breach when they were fined €20m in 2014. There have been suggestions that the Ligue 1 club could explore potential loopholes in the regulations to try and avoid any activity that would raise a red flag, such as Neymar becoming an ambassador for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the same country as where PSG’s owners hail from, in order to buy-out his own contract and avoid the money directly leaving the club’s accounts.

This is not possible though due to Article 72 of the FFP regulations, which was installed in order to prevent this and other methods of clubs getting around FFP restrictions.

If PSG were found guilty of such a rule breach when they are inspected next year, they could face another large fine or be expelled from European competition for a determined length of time.

Neymar is set to join PSG in a world record £ 198m deal (Getty)

PSG raised €13m [£11.6m] from the sale of Jean-Kevin Augustin this summer to RB Leipzig, but while Dani Alves arrived on a free transfer from Juventus for around €16m [£14.3m], meaning that their transfer outlay is already in the negative. This is, of course, allowed to be funded through commercial and sponsor deals, as well as the maximum of €30m of owner investment.

Neymar is expected to arrive in Paris this week after undergoing a medical in Porto on Wednesday, with the Parisians keen to unveil him before this weekend’s Ligue 1 opener against Amiens.