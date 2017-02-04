  1. Sport
Patrice Evra claims unnamed individual blocked his return to Manchester United in January

Evra said he held talks with Jose Mourinho about rejoining United

Evra signed an 18-month deal at Marseille instead Getty

Patrice Evra has revealed he nearly re-signed for Manchester United in January but said someone at the club blocked his return.

The 35-year-old, who had fallen out of favour at Juventus was linked with a return to Old Trafford as Jose Mourinho looked to solve his left-back problems.

However, Evra instead returned to France and signed with Ligue 1 side Marseille on an 18-month deal – even though he was at one point on the verge of a move back to the Red Devils.

"I was very close to a return to Manchester United," Evra told Sky Italia on Friday.

"I also spoke with Mourinho but there was a person, whose name I will not say, who probably did not like the idea of my return.

"Even the fans were enthusiastic and would have been delighted, but because I realised that they [the club] would not do anything I then asked my agent to look for other teams.

"Marseille immediately won me over with their project and immediately created a great feeling.

"We only spent one day to close the deal. They really treated me like a God, making it clear they had a great need for me."

