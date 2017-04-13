Real Madrid transfer target Paulo Dybala has signed a contract extension at Juventus until 2022.

Dybala, who scored a brace as Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 in the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final, has been repeatedly linked with a move to either the Premier League or La Liga, but has committed his long-term future to the Italian champions.

The Argentine joined Juventus from Palermo in 2015 and proved an instant success, scoring 19 league goals in his first season with the club as well as winning three trophies: the league title, the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup.

1/22 Gianluigi Buffon - 8 out of 10 39 and as good as ever. Denied Andrés Iniesta in the first-half with a superb close-range stop. AFP/Getty

2/22 Dani Alves - 8 out of 10 An imperious performance against his old team. Strong going forward and solid at the back. Could have done better with an injury-time chance, though. Getty

3/22 Leonardo Bonucci - 7 out of 10 Fantastic at the back alongside Chiellini and confident bringing the ball out from the back. Getty

4/22 Giorgio Chiellini - 8 out of 10 A rock in defence and a threat going forward to boot. Monstered Mascherano at the backpost to score his side's third. Getty

5/22 Alex Sandro - 8 out of 10 Sandro's first-half stats: 100% of tackles won, 100% of aerial duels won, 100% of take-ons completed. Immense. Getty

6/22 Miralem Pjanic - 7 out of 10 A threat driving forward but also so strong when the opposition are in possession. His positional play is superb. AFP/Getty

7/22 Sami Khedira - 7 out of 10 Unfortunate to be booked and his passing wasn't as good as it usually is. But still a strong performance. Getty

8/22 Juan Cuadrado - 7 out of 10 A constant nuisance on the wing although his tendency to cut inside after beating his man is frustrating. Getty

9/22 Paulo Dybala - 9 out of 10 Outstanding. Scored two sublime first-time goals and evidenced why he is one of Europe's most in demand players. AFP/Getty

10/22 Mario Mandzukic - 7 out of 10 Got under the skin of the opposition and dominated Sergi Roberto down the wing. Getty

11/22 Gonzalo Higuain - 6 out of 10 Not his finest game. Missed two presentable opportunities although he did link up well with Dybala. Getty

12/22 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen - 6 out of 10 Not at fault for any of Juventus' goals. But twice parried the ball back into danger when he would have been better turning it around the post for a corner. AFP/Getty

13/22 Gerard Pique - 6 out of 10 Failed to make a single tackle all match. AFP/Getty

14/22 Samuel Umtiti - 6 out of 10 Made a number of important clearances although was caught in possession at the start of the second-half. Getty

15/22 Jeremy Mathieu - 5 out of 10 Arguably Barcelona's poorest player. Successfully targeted by the Juventus attack. Getty

16/22 Javier Mascherano - 5 out of 10 Failed to mark Chiellini from a corner, which directly led to the third Juventus goal. Getty

17/22 Sergi Roberto - 6 out of 10 Struggled against Mandzukic. Dani Alves would have done a far better job... Getty

18/22 Andres Iniesta - 6 out of 10 Spurned Barcelona's best chance of the match. Tired late on. AFP/Getty

19/22 Ivan Rakitic - 6 out of 10 Largely anonymous. His passing left a lot to be desired. AFP/Getty

20/22 Lionel Messi - 7 out of 10 Playing in a deeper position, tried in vain to set up one of his team-mates. Played one of the passes of the season to set up Iniesta, whose shot was saved. AFP/Getty

21/22 Luis Suarez - 6 out of 10 A difficult night for Suarez, who battled hard but lacked his usual quality in the penalty area. AFP/Getty

22/22 Neymar - 5 out of 10 Needed a big performance after his mindless red-card against Malaga. Didn't deliver. AFP/Getty

This season he has been in equally lethal form and has particularly impressed in the Champions League, having scored four goals to help his side stand on the verge of a place in the semi-finals.

The news was announced on the club website with a statement claiming that Dybala was ready to be propelled ‘into the stratosphere of the world game’.

“If last season's stellar showing represented a breakthrough at the very highest level, those to come in the next few years wearing the black and white stripes will be the ones that propel him into the stratosphere of the world game,” the statement read.

“Now operating in a slightly deeper role, the Argentine is coming of age in a Juventus jersey and his performances since the turn of the year have been nothing short of spectacular.

“Clearly, the moments of brilliance that have characterised his stay in Turin so far are in inexhaustible supply.”

The Argentine celebrates with Mario Mandzukic after scoring his second against Barca ( Getty )

The 23-year-old was in inspired form against Barcelona, scoring with two sublime first-time finishes to put Juventus in complete control of their tie against the Spanish giants.

Dybala, who was given a standing ovation when he was substituted nine minutes from time, broke the deadlock in the seventh minute and doubled his tally in the 22nd. Giorgio Chiellini added the third, 10 minutes after the break.

Dybala was superb in the win against Barcelona ( Getty )

“I'm really happy because since I was a kid I wanted to experience these moments," the Argentine commented after the match.

“It's one of my best nights, but we mustn't ruin it next Wednesday.”