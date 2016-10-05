Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has confirmed Manchester City tried to sign him this summer but says “nothing concrete” materialised and so he elected to stay.

Aubameyang has scored seven goals in as many games for Thomas Tuchel’s men this season after notching 39 in all competitions last term as Dortmund finished second and returned to the Champions League group stage.

Dortmund held firm over the summer as reports linked their star striker with moves to either City or Real Madrid and Aubameyang has often admitted he is content with life at the Westfalenstadion despite long-term aspirations to leave.

“It’s true, there was contact,” the Gabonese international told Onze. “My father held talks with the club [City], but in the end there was nothing concrete. I think there was interest [from Real Madrid], but it was more distant so I didn’t get too carried away.

“I was asked in interview: ‘What is the club of your dreams?’ I replied: ‘Real is the club of my heart’ and I made a promise to my grandfather to play there one day, I hope it will happen.

“So it's just a target, I still have time. If they want me, they will come.”

Aubameyang was forced to insist that has no intention of leaving Dortmund to join Real Madrid this summer by posting a note directly to journalists on his official Instagram page.

The 27-year-old, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United in recent months, has been quoted as saying that a move to join the European champions would be a “childhood dream” but he has moved to clarify the comments.

Posting his reply on social media on Wednesday evening, the Gabonese striker said: “Hello journalists. Just to be clear!!! i can read everywhere something that i never said ‘only Real Madrid can take me from Dortmund.

“i dont Know who transform my words but im sad that people do like they want. i’m player from Borussia Dortmund and in any interviews i was honest with you to say that it was my dream since im young but not more. Thanks [sic.]”