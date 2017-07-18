Borussia Dortmund have insisted that they will not entertain offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.
The 28-year-old striker, who has scored 85 goals in 128 Bundesliga appearances since moving to Dortmund four years ago, has a contract with the German club until 2020.
He has been linked with a move to the Premier League – while AC Milan bosses travelled to Germany in recent days to discuss the player’s availability.
But Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc claimed after the club’s 3-1 International Champions Cup win over Milan that the player will not be leaving ahead of the new campaign.
"We consider the transfer window closed for him, because we otherwise would have run out of time [to find replacements]," Zorc told reporters.
Manager Peter Bosz, who took over Dortmund this summer, had earlier described Aubameyang as a “fantastic player” and described the speculation as “no problem”.
“Once the market is open, you will always have these types of rumours, and I think you will have these rumours while the market is open until the end of August,” he said.
“Not only about him but about other players.
“That's modern football in these times, but there's no news."
He added: “Obviously he's a fantastic player and I'm happy that he's in our squad. I'll only think about the problem if he isn't there. But he's here, so there is no problem.”Reuse content