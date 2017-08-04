Paris Saint-Germain have hit back at their critics that have doubted their ability to meet Uefa’s Financial Fair Play rules following the world-record €222m (£200m) transfer for Neymar after unveiling the new signing on Friday.

The world’s media gathered in Paris to get a first glimpse of the 25-year-old Neymar as a PSG player, with Thursday’s sensational announcement that he had signed for the Ligue 1 side leading many to question how the club were affording such an expensive move given the restrictions in place by Uefa.

“We’ve been very transparent from day one, and we will continue to be,” said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who could barely contain his excitement after getting a major win over Champions League rivals Barcelona by talking Neymar into a move to Paris.”

1/11 Goalkeeper – Kevin Trapp Kevin Trapp joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt for around £8.5million in 2015. The German kept 16 clean sheets in his second in France. Getty

2/11 Right-back – Dani Alves Dani Alves considered joining Manchester City and Chelsea before completing a move to the French capital on a free transfer after being released by Juventus. Getty

3/11 Centre-back – Marquinhos Marquinho’s £27million move to PSG from Roma made him the then third most expensive teenager in world football. He joined to partner international college Thiago Silva. Getty

4/11 Centre-back – Thiago Silva PSG’s big money spending started with Thiago Silva who was bought for around £33million just 12 days after agreeing a contract extension with AC Milan. Silva captains the Brazilian national team and has 63 caps. Getty

5/11 Left-back – Layvin Kurzawa The 24-year-old may only have seven France caps to his name, but there was a reason why PSG were so determined to raid Monaco two years ago to bring him to the Parc des Princes. He has helped ease the departure of Lucas Digne, as well as the transition of replacing Maxwell in the starting line-up. Getty

6/11 Midfield – Marco Verratti Marco Verratti has been at PSG since 2012 and has been compared to Andrea Pirlo. The Italian has been increasingly linked with a move to Barcelona but the PSG hierarchy are determined to keep hold of him. Getty

7/11 Midfield – Blaise Matuidi Blaise Matuidi has been a key player for PSG for a long time and has worked his way to becoming an integral part of the French national setup. Matuidi is a strong tackler and a powerful box-to-box midfielder. Getty

8/11 Midfield – Julian Draxler Julian Draxler may have to adopt a deeper role at PSG if he is to continue playing in the first team following Neymar’s arrival. The German joined PSG in January and played on the left-wing in most matches. Getty

9/11 Right-wing – Angel Di Maria A player which defines Louis van Gaal’s time at Manchester United, Angel Di Maria did not live up to the bill when he joined United for £59.7million, the highest fee paid by an English team at the time. He has since found his feet in France and looks more like the high-rated player that was sold by Real Madrid. Getty

10/11 Striker – Edinson Cavani Edinson Cavani joined PSG for an eye-watering €63million from Napoli. The Uruguayan scores for fun in domestic matches but struggles to take the same kind of chances in the Champions League. Getty

11/11 Left-wing – Neymar Neymar’s move from Barcelona could redefine the transfer market. The reported £200million smashes any previous records as PSG aggressively pursue Champions League glory. Estimated cost in transfer fees: £434,000,000 Getty

The Qatari businessman also had a message for any journalists who hope to drag out any financial demons in PSG’s closet, given that La Liga are not the only ones who believe that the French side will fall well short of the €30m maximum that they are allowed to put into the club over a three-year period by Uefa.

“We will work with Uefa and meet Financial Fair Play,” Al-Khelaifi added. “I have a very good team, and if you are thinking about FFP, go and have a coffee and don’t worry, we are in good hands.”

Neymar rejected accusations that he has only joined PSG simply for the money that the Ligue 1 club offered him, insisting that he is excited about the challenge ahead to try and make them the biggest club in the world, despite signing a contract that means he will take home around £520,000-a-week after tax.

“I’m not motivated by money,” the Brazil international said. However, the ambition shown by Al-Khelaifi in signing Neymar for more than twice the previous transfer record on wages that make him the highest-paid footballer in the world means that nothing but the Champions League will do, and he admitted as much when talking up the club’s chances of silverware this season, one that Neymar stressed is why he joined the club.

"I wanted something bigger, a bigger challenge. This was about ambition.

"My heart told me that it was time to sign for Paris Saint-Germain. It was the right time to leave Barcelona. I was never motivated by money. I thought above all else about the happiness of my family, regardless of money.

"I'm really sad that some people think this is the case."

He was immediately backed up by the club’s president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who added: “Neymar can earn more money with other clubs, he chose to come here for the project.”

Neymar was also asked whether his decision was swayed due to playing in Lionel Messi’s shadow at Barcelona. The Argentina international has won the Ballon d’Or five times during his Barcelona career, with Neymar yet to win his first, but he insisted that he has not made the move to Paris in order to be a big fish in a small pond and be the superstar of a Champions League club.

“It didn’t impact my decision at all, he added. “I wanted to come to Paris, it was only linked to me wanting to find a new challenge. It wasn’t because I didn’t feel like the big star or want to be the big star, I felt really loved at Barcelona. That’s not why I’ve come to PSG, I’ve come here to win trophies and be successful.”

The striker at his PSG unveiling ( Getty )

Asked if his tag as the world’s most expensive football, one that he inherits from Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, already weighs heavy on his shoulders, he added: “I’m 69kgs, and I’m happy. There is no burden when I am happy.”

He refused to confirm if he is fit enough to play in Saturday’s Ligue 1 opener against Amiens, with PSG looking to wrestle back the title that they lost Monaco last season.