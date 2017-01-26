QPR set to sign Manchester United youngster Sean Goss for £500,000

Queens Park Rangers are set to sign Sean Goss from Manchester United for an initial fee of £500,000, with the potential to rise to £800,000. He will finalise personal terms and undergo a medical tomorrow before completing his move to Loftus Road before the weekend.

The midfielder will be Ian Holloway’s second signing of the January window after Kazenga LuaLua and is expected to be part of QPR’s squad for Saturday’s Championship game at home against Burton Albion.

Goss has six months left on his contract at Manchester United and has rejected a new deal at Old Trafford in pursuit of first-team football. He could have waited until the summer to sign a lucrative deal with an interested Premier League club but has decided to leave this month. Wigan Athletic and Barnsley were also keen on Goss but after a positive meeting with Ian Holloway earlier this week he has chosen to move to Loftus Road.

Goss is a lifelong Manchester United fan who was signed at the age of 17 after impressing in the AEGON Future Cup in 2012. A naturally gifted left-footed midfielder, who has also played at left-back, Goss has always been highly rated within United. He was on the fringes of the first team under Louis van Gaal but missed most of 2016 with a stress fracture to his back. Rather than staying at United he has decided to seek first-team football in the Championship, starting this weekend.

Ian Holloway has been putting his stamp on the QPR squad this January, bringing in Goss and LuaLua, while moving on Sandro, Tjaronn Chery, Sebastian Polter and Ariel Borysiuk. After a difficult start Holloway’s QPR are not unbeaten in four games and have moved back into mid table.