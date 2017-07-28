Radja Nainggolan has signed a new four-year contract at Roma, ending rumours he could move to the Premier League with either Chelsea or Manchester United.

The 28-year-old was thought to be high on the wishlist of Antonio Conte, Chelsea's incoming head coach, as the Italian seeks to strengthen his side ahead of their title defence this season.

Hazard and Courtois, two of Nainggolan’s Belgium team-mates, were also eager for their compatriot to join them at club level and have urged him to consider the move.

But Nainggolan played down talk of a move away from Italy and has now committed his future to I Giallorossi.

“I think I have demonstrated that this is what I always wanted,” Nainggolan, 29, told the club's website.

“So I'm very happy, especially that the club and I can continue our adventure and move forward together.”

Nainggolan in action against Spurs this summer ( Getty )

Roma president James Pallotta commented: “We're delighted Radja has committed his long-term future - and the most important years of his career - to the club.

“Last season, he was arguably one of the best midfielders in the world and it's no surprise that he was linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

“But there was never any question of him going elsewhere - he loves Roma and we love having him here.”