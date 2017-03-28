Sergio Ramos has attempted to turn Kylian Mbappe’s attention to Real Madrid after stating that the 18-year-old would always be “welcome” at the Bernabeu.

The Frenchman has risen to prominence this season, having scored 19 goals for Monaco in all competitions so far, and has subsequently been linked to a number of Europe’s top clubs, including Manchester United, Barcelona and Real.

Arsenal icon Thierry Henry also recently endorsed Mbappe, stating that the forward “can go a long way in the game."

It’s little surprise, then, that Europe’s giants have already made moves to lure Mbappe away from Monaco, where he is under contract until 2019.

Ramos has publicly said that the youngster would be welcome at Real where the doors “are always open for the best players”.

"I do not call the president [Florentino Perez] to consult me about signings, but the gates of Real Madrid are always open for the best players," Ramos said.

"If you come to Madrid, Mbappe, we will welcome you with all the affection as we always do with the new players who arrive."

Real Madrid's greatest-ever XI







11 show all Real Madrid's greatest-ever XI



















1/11 Iker Casillas Getty

2/11 Chendo Getty

3/11 Fernando Hierro Getty

4/11 Sergio Ramos Getty

5/11 Roberto Carlos Getty

6/11 Pirri Nationaal Archief Fotocollectie Anefo

7/11 Zinedine Zidane Getty

8/11 Cristiano Ronaldo Getty

9/11 Francisco Gento Getty

10/11 Raul Getty

11/11 Alfredo di Stefano Getty

Ramos did, however, admit that any talk of Mbappe joining Real would be disrespectful to his current team-mates, with Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema continuing to impress as the side’s front three.

"Right now it's a lack respect for those in the squad to get us talking about others who are not from the club."