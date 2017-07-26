New Manchester City signing Danilo has revealed that Zinedine Zidane made a last-gasp sales pitch to keep him at Real Madrid.

In Pep Guardiola’s summer shopping spree of full-backs, Danilo arrives at the Etihad as the cheapest of City’s new recruits, albeit they splashed out £26.5m on the Brazil international.

Despite fellow new boys Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy expected to hold down the first-choice full-back slots this season, the 26-year-old hopes to play more regularly than his two years at Real, where he was limited to a modest 41 appearances.

But while he may have been a bit-part player at the Bernabeu, Zidane was clearly a fan of the former Porto man after trying to persuade him to ignore City’s advances.

When asked whether Zidane attempted to make him stay, Danilo said: “Yes he did, but I was sure I needed to change.

“I needed to think a bit more about myself and find a place where I had more options.

“It was very fast, I was training with Real Madrid, Pep called me and I was very motivated to make this change and start to work with him.”

Danilo was also high on Chelsea’s radar, although he brushed aside suggestions that it was a tough choice to reject the Premier League champions.

“It wasn't a difficult decision to choose City over Chelsea. The moment City called me and Pep called me, I knew what I had to do,” he said.

The obvious hurdle potentially lying in Danilo’s path is that he is swapping one bit-part role for another, given City spent in excess of £50m on both Walker and Mendy.

How could Manchester City line up next season?







12 show all How could Manchester City line up next season?





















1/12 How will City line up next season? Manchester City's summer spending has soared past £200million. But how will Pep Guardiola fit all of his new signings in? Getty

2/12 GK: Ederson Signed for a British record fee for a goalkeeper, the £34.9m 23-year-old will hope to provide an answer to City's problems between the posts.

3/12 RB: Kyle Walker Walker was high on City's list of transfer target and despite Daniel Levy's hard negotiating stance got a deal over the line for a fee of £50m Getty

4/12 CB: Vincent Kompany If he's fit City's skipper remains one of the finest centre backs in the league. But that has proven a big if in recent seasons. Getty

5/12 CB: John Stones Another whose place could be under threat if City get their way in the transfer market, given several costly errors in his debut campaign at the Etihad, but Guardiola appears to have a lot of time for the developing centre-half.

6/12 LB: Benjamin Mendy Impressive in Monaco's run to the Champions League semi-finals, Mendy looks to be an excellent upgrade on City's left-back options from last term.

7/12 CM: Yaya Toure One of the last remaining stalwarts of 'City 1.0', if you like. Guardiola is likely to use him in front of the back four, but will have to compete with Fernandinho and a fit-again Ilkay Gundogan.

8/12 RW: Alexis Sanchez With his Arsenal contract entering its final year and speculation of an Emirates exit only intensifying, it seems as though Sanchez will be on the move. City are keen, but can they convince their friends in north London to sell to a Premier League rival?

9/12 CM: Bernardo Silva A £43.6m acquisition from Monaco, Silva will add a dash of intelligence and guile to City's star-studded frontline.

10/12 CM: Kevin de Bruyne On his day, arguably the best player in the country. Tailed off after an excellent start to last season and cannot afford to do the same this time around given the number of options at Guardiola's disposal.

11/12 LW: Leroy Sané After a sheltered start to life at City, Sané excelled in the second half of the season. Perhaps City's most exciting young player, he has enough about him to stave off stiff competition for a place in Guardiola's attack.

12/12 ST: Gabriel Jesus Guardiola is a huge admirer of the young Brazilian, who made an immediate impact following his arrival in January. Likely to beat Sergio Aguero in the battle for the lone striker role.

The suggestion has been that he can cover both full-back slots, although in an interview conducted through a translator, he tellingly knew two English words.

When asked what was his favourite position, he replied: "Right back".

But he clearly doesn’t see the high-profile recruitment of Walker and Mendy as an issue, due to City’s Champions League and cup commitments.

Danilo alongside fellow new City signing Ederson (right) and Leroy Sane (left) ( Getty )

He said: “The season is very long and we'll have a lot of games. It's good to have the same players with good potential or better."

“All of these big teams have very skilful players. Real Madrid had the best players and I'm very motivated for this challenge.

“I'm going to try my best to adapt as soon as possible. I see the potential in this side and I am going to do my best.”

Neither does he believe that he has taken a step backwards in leaving the Champions League winners for City.

“I see that this team is a great team with great professionals and a great coach, so I see and I expect a very good challenge,” he added.

“I have no doubt we can win the Champions League, that's why I chose this team.

“In all the teams I played for in my life, the objectives have always been the same.”

Danilo was speaking at the launch of City Football Group's joint venture with Goals in the United States and Canada.