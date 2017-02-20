Real Madrid midfielder Isco has dropped his biggest hint yet that a move away from the Spanish league leaders could be on the cards because of his lack of first-team football, fuelling talk of a Premier League switch.

The 24-year-old Isco has only made 11 starts during Real’s 21 matches this season, and has played just 67 minutes in their Champions League campaign, all of which came against Sporting Lisbon in the group stage.

Having been given a start by manager Zinedine Zidane in Saturday’s La Liga clash with Espanyol in the absence of Luka Modric, Isco paid on assists for both Alvaro Morata and Gareth Bale to help secure the 2-0 victory, but he spoke after the match to admit that if he is to remain at Madrid long-term, then his level of playing time will need to increase dramatically.

"I am calm though I am worried about getting more minutes," he told Bein Sports.

"I am very happy here but a player's career is small. We'll make a decision at the end of the season - it's my future at stake."

Isco has five goals to his name this season, and in the 11 league starts he has been given, Zidane has withdrawn him before the end of the match eight times, leaving the Spain international short on match fitness.

He has been linked with both Arsenal and Tottenham in the past, while Chelsea have also been keeping an eye on his future, and reports in Spain have even claimed that a controversial move to fierce rivals Barcelona could be on the cards if he chose to leave the club in the summer.