Real Madrid have drawn up a shortlist of Premier League goalkeepers to replace current number one Keylor Navas – with Tottenham Hotspur’s Hugo Lloris thought to top the list.

Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois and Manchester United’s David de Gea are also targets for Zinedine Zidane, but the Spanish champions believe Lloris may be the easiest to lure away from the Premier League.

Real are determined to sign a world-class goalkeeper to replace Navas now that their Fifa-imposed transfer ban has been reduced in length. In December, the Court of Arbitration for Sport announced that it had cut the the ban, meaning it only applied during the January transfer window.

Lloris earns around £100,000 a week at Spurs, a figure that The Telegraph report Real would be willing to double to ensure that the player moves to the Bernabeu. By contrast, De Gea already earns £200,000 at Old Trafford, with Courtois earning a weekly wage in the region of £150,000.

However, Tottenham are optimistic that they will be able to persuade their club captain to reject a move away from London, especially as he only signed a new five-year contract in December, and has not yet expressed a desire to leave.

Manchester United’s De Gea has been a long-time target – and appeared on the cusp of signing a contract with the club worth a mooted £66m when he was photographed in Madrid at the end of the 2015 window – but the Spanish number one is now settled in Manchester.

“I’m really happy to play for United and Spain and I’m feeling very strong on the pitch,” he recently told the club website.

“I need to keep this level until the finish of the season. But I feel really well.”

Real failed to sign De Gea in 2015 in the final minutes of the transfer window (Getty)



The Champions League winners are also interested in Chelsea’s Courtois, but have been deterred by the Belgian’s recent upturn in fortunes at Stamford Bridge.

Courtois has benefited greatly from a recent change in goalkeeping coach – striking up a profitable relationship with long time Antonio Conte associate Gianluca Spinelli – and the 24-year old is believed to be on the verge of signing a new contract.

Despite Madrid’s much publicised desire to recruit a new goalkeeper, incumbent number one Keylor Navas recently told radio show "El Larguero" that he would not sacrifice his position in the team without a fight.

Courtois's resurgence under Conte has put off Real (AFP/Getty)



"I am very clear about this: They always bring the best players in the world here [to Madrid]. That motivates me as it means that I am here among the best,” the 30-year old said. “I know there are many things out of my control, but I will fight hard for the things that I can control.

"I want to be here for many years. I am relaxed about it all. I would love to retire here at Madrid. To be here is a blessing, a privilege and a responsibility."