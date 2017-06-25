Romelu Lukaku has described rumours of an impending return to Chelsea as “bulls***”.

The Belgium striker, who has two years left on his existing deal, has refused to sign the new contract on offer at Goodison Park which would make him the highest-paid player in the club's history.

And Lukaku has made it clear that the guarantee of Champions League football, and not money, would play a key role in determining his future.

Over the weekend the striker shared a video of himself playing five-a-side football on an astroturf pitch surrounded by Chelsea logos, leading many to speculate a move could be imminent.

However, Lukaku took to Twitter to insist that nothing should be read into the links.

“Smh [shake my head]... hearing all this BS again,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

“It’s just a five-a-side game people! Some of you need to chill.”

Smh... hearing all this BS again.. its just a 5 a side game people! Some of you need to chill 😄✌🏿 — R.Lukaku Bolingoli10 (@RomeluLukaku9) June 24, 2017

Despite his insistence that the game of five-a-side did not mean he would be moving anytime soon, The Independent understands that Lukaku has made up his mind to go to Chelsea, and is set to turn down Manchester United for a return to Stamford Bridge that will cost upward of £80m.

The 24-year-old on Tuesday gave a number of clues to his future while on international duty with Belgium, stating that he “knows what’s happening”, and significant progress has already been made on a move to the new champions.

Where next for Romelu Lukaku?







6 show all Where next for Romelu Lukaku?









1/6 Where next for Romelu Lukaku? Lukaku stunned Everton when he rejected the offer of a contract extension after a training session, but where will he go now? Getty

2/6 Chelsea Chelsea are in need of another world-class striker, especially given Diego Costa's volatile nature. Lukaku is a self-confessed fan of the club and idolizes Didier Drogba, but would he return to the club which failed to give him a chance? Getty

3/6 Manchester United A move to United perhaps makes the most logical sense. But any approach from United hinges on their summer pursuit of Antoine Griezmann, while Jose Mourinho has previously criticised Lukaku's "mentality and approach". Getty Images

4/6 PSG Following PSG's dismal capitulation in Barcelona, there is an appetite in the French capital to revolutionize the squad ahead of the new season. PSG have the cash to afford Lukaku, but it remains to be seen whether the Belgian would be happy moving to a less competitive league. AFP/Getty

5/6 Juventus The Italian champions are desperately trying to assert themselves on the European stage once again and crave a marquee signing this summer. But Juventus would only be able to afford Lukaku if they first cashed in on their talented young forward Paulo Dybala. Getty

6/6 China Interest from teams in the Chinese Super League is guaranteed. But given Lukaku's determination to play in the Champions League, it is high unlikely he would follow the likes of Oscar and Hulk to the Super League. AFP/Getty

The Independent understands that United made an enquiry at the beginning of the month and, while they were not given a firm “no”, the Old Trafford club were told that a deal with Chelsea is very close.