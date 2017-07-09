Romelu Lukaku has confirmed his Manchester United medical is complete as his £75million move from Everton edges ever closer.

United confirmed on Saturday that they had finally agreed a fee with the Toffees which, with add-ons and bonuses, could rise to as much as £100m in total.

They have already agreed healthy personal terms with the 24-year-old and his agent, and will pay Lukaku up to £200,000 a week, in the hope of getting the deal done more quickly.

Lukaku has been holidaying in Los Angeles, alongside good friend and new teammate Paul Pogba, and undertook his medical in California before he will be joined by the rest of the United squad later today.

But ahead of the official confirmation the Belgian international shared details of his medical with his 600,000 Instagram followers.

Pictured in a waiting room Lukaku captioned with "Medicals" before he also shared a snap of him lying on a bed connected to a heart monitor and the caption "save me".

He also signed a young fan's shirt with the caption: "First Manchester United fan i've met.. #Blessed #Thankful" (sic).

United are due to fly out to join their newest signing on Sunday to start their pre-season tour and boss Mourinho, seeking to solve last year’s scoring problems above most other team issues, wanted his primary striker in in time for that. Mourinho would preferably like to bring in another player as well as Lukaku for then too, along with new centre-half Victor Lindelof.

The Portuguese still wants to sign Inter’s Ivan Perisic, Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic and Monaco’s Fabinho, and there remains a decent possibility United will bring in another attacking player, as there have been talks with Real Madrid over the potential purchase of James Rodriguez.

The Colombian’s marketability would fulfil executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward’s desire for a “star” name this summer.