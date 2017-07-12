  1. Sport
Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek joins Crystal Palace on season-long loan

The England Under-21 international leaves Stamford Bridge on loan for the first time in his career

Ruben Loftus-Cheek made six Premier League appearances for Chelsea last season Getty

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has become Frank de Boer's first Crystal Palace signing after signing on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea.

The England Under-21 international leaves Stamford Bridge on a temporary basis for the first time in his career, having made 32 senior appearances for the club in the last three seasons.

Loftus-Cheek, who made his debut in December 2014, has also enjoyed success as part of Chelsea's youth set-up, winning two FA Youth Cups, an U21s Premier League title and the UEFA Youth League.

“I had the option of coming to Palace and I thought that it would be great for me,” Loftus-Cheek told Palace's official site.

“I live not too far away, I was born in Lewisham and Palace is a good club so I thought it's a good chance to play here and be a part of the team.

“They have a very strong team and I’d like to be a part of that this season,” he added.

Loftus-Cheek made six Premier League appearances for Antonio Conte's title-winning Chelsea last season, enough to earn a league winners' medal.

