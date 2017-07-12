Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek joins Crystal Palace on season-long loan

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has become Frank de Boer's first Crystal Palace signing after signing on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea.
The England Under-21 international leaves Stamford Bridge on a temporary basis for the first time in his career, having made 32 senior appearances for the club in the last three seasons.
Loftus-Cheek, who made his debut in December 2014, has also enjoyed success as part of Chelsea's youth set-up, winning two FA Youth Cups, an U21s Premier League title and the UEFA Youth League.
How Chelsea could line up next season
How Chelsea could line up next season
-
1/11 GK: Thibaut Courtois
Getty
-
2/11 CB: Antonio Rudiger
Antonio Rudiger made 37 appearances for Roma last season.
Getty
-
3/11 CB: David Luiz
Getty
-
4/11 CB: Gary Cahill
Getty
-
5/11 RWB: Victor Moses
Getty
-
6/11 LWB: Marcos Alonso
Getty
-
7/11 CM: N'Golo Kante
Getty
-
8/11 CM: Tiemoué Bakayoko
Getty
-
9/11 RW: Riyad Mahrez
Getty
-
10/11 LW: Eden Hazard
Getty
-
11/11 ST: Alvaro Morata
Morata has been left in a spot of limbo after the Lukaku revelations
Getty
“I had the option of coming to Palace and I thought that it would be great for me,” Loftus-Cheek told Palace's official site.
“I live not too far away, I was born in Lewisham and Palace is a good club so I thought it's a good chance to play here and be a part of the team.
“They have a very strong team and I’d like to be a part of that this season,” he added.
Loftus-Cheek made six Premier League appearances for Antonio Conte's title-winning Chelsea last season, enough to earn a league winners' medal.Reuse content