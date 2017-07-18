Sheffield United and Millwall’s battle to sign Ryan Leonard rumbles on

Sheffield United and Millwall’s battle to sign Southend United’s Ryan Leonard is not over, even after Southend chairman Ron Martin said that the player would not be sold and would instead be held to the last year of his contract.

Southend rejected a £500,000 offer from Sheffield United on Friday, prompting Leonard to reluctantly submit a transfer request to force a move to the Championship side.

However, Martin insisted that the transfer request was subsequently withdrawn and that Leonard would see out the final year of his contract at Roots Hall.

Leonard celebrates scoring for Southend United in the FA Cup ( Getty )

But Leonard is still determined to leave Southend, despite the chairman’s claims, and he has not withdrawn his transfer request.

While chairman Martin has taken a hardline position, there is a view that Southend might be better off accepting the £500,000, improving the squad and ending the distraction over Leonard’s future. But for now Martin is insisting Leonard is not for sale.

Leonard, who joined from Plymouth Argyle in 2011, has been player of the season for three of the last four years. Last week the holding midfielder turned down a new improved four-year deal at Roots Hall, because he has his heart set on a move to the Championship.

Sheffield United’s £500,000 bid is the highest received for Leonard so far but Millwall have also bid £300,000 for him, and are expected to stay in the bidding.

