Sam Allardyce has confirmed that Crystal Palace remain interested in defenders Carl Jenkinson and Patrick van Aanholt as he looks to strengthen his squad and drag them to Premier League safety.

The Eagles have been in talks with Arsenal over right-back Jenkinson, only for reports to emerge on Thursday that a deal had fallen through.

But Allardyce insisted that while the window was open, a deal was still on the table.

"Until the chairman rings me to say the Jenkinson deal is dead, it's still on for me," he said.

"The same with Van Aanholt - we're interested."

But Allardyce also revealed that there was no progress on the move for veteran full-back Patrice Evra, who is mulling over a move to London.

While the new Palace boss is focused on incomings, he didn't rule out any exits with Andros Townsend linked to former club Newcastle and Olympique Marseille lurking in pursuit of Yohan Cabaye and Steve Mandanda.

“It depends how much they offer us,” said Allardyce. “I wouldn’t want to sell anyone. We’ve got a small squad already – I want them fit and fighting for Palace.

“But in this window you never know what will happen. You have to keep your options open.

“Nobody is for sale unless the price is something we cannot afford to turn down.

“If they come and offer us £50m [for Cabaye] we’re not going to say no. We’re not stupid – you can go and get three players for that.”

The Eagles are expected to take a closer look at Fleetwood Town left-back Amari'i Bell this weekend, but face competition from arch rivals Brighton for his signature. The Championship promotion chasers have been scouting Bell and teammate Keano Deacon.