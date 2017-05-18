Sam Allardyce wants Wilfried Zaha to take the next step and become a Premier League superstar if he signs a new £25million, five-year contract with Crystal Palace.

The Eagles secured their top-flight survival with a 4-0 win over Hull on Sunday, and immediately made resolving Zaha's future into a priority.

Allardyce and club chairman Steve Parish are attempting to tie down Wilfried Zaha to a huge new deal that would ensure the Ivory Coast international spends the peak of his career at Selhurst Park.

The 24-year-old winger has three years left on his current deal, but after a stunning season and interest from Tottenham Hotspur, the Eagles are intent on keeping their star man happy and sending a message ahead of the summer, The Independent revealed this week, and Allardyce confirmed those talks in his press conference on Thursday morning.

"It's in negotiation," he said.

"I don't know how far it's gone and certainly don't know what the figures are."

Zaha's upturn in form also comprised an impressive AFCON with the Ivory Coast ( Getty )

Zaha will be offered a deal worth over £100,000 per week, The Independent understands, taking him close to the salary being earned by fellow forward Christian Benteke. The pair have been two of the Eagles’ best performers under Sam Allardyce and were crucial in keeping the club in the Premier League.

But the former England manager also stated that while he'd be delighted if Zaha renewed his contract, he'd also expect the tricky wideman to step up his performances even further next season.

"He loves Palace. He's flourishing, and getting a lot of publicity.

"And of course with a bigger contract there's a bigger responsibility, so when he gets the bigger contract I'd be expecting a lot more than I'm already getting, which is saying something as I'm getting an awful lot now."

The Palace hierarchy are looking to improve the terms of the 24-year-old's deal because they want Zaha to feel rewarded for his outstanding form. They are also aware of the fondness the winger has for the club, as alluded to by Allardyce, and the role that could play in keeping the Ivory Coast international in south London.

Securing the future of their best players will also be crucial in attracting top-level reinforcements to Selhurst Park this summer, with Palace already working on a number of additions.