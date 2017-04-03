Sevilla's in-demand sporting director, Monchi, has confirmed that he has offers from Premier League clubs to move to England in the summer.

The Spanish club announced last week that the 48-year-old would leave at the end of the season after 17 years at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

And while the Italian media remains confident that Roma have secured his services, the man himself confirmed that Premier League clubs remain in the mix.

"Roma is the team that has tried hardest to get me," he told Marca.

"They want me to wait, but there are other offers in France and England, but they're not as complete."

The meaning of complete here alludes to the detail in the offer. Roma have promised to make Monchi a centrepiece in James Pallotta's new-look Giallorossi, handing him power over virtually the entire football side of the business and especially their recruitment. Monchi already knows the sort of funds he would be allowed to spend and what would be expected of him.

Proposals from elsewhere are, it is understood, nowhere near as detailed or thorough. Paris Saint-Germain, coached by a former Monchi colleague in Unai Emery, could easily upgrade on their current sporting director Patrick Kluivert but should they do so after less than a year of the rookie Dutchman?

Arsenal are known to be considering a sporting director of their own as they look to transition away from Arsene Wenger's reign, while Everton were close to securing Monchi's services last year, only for Sevilla to convince him to return for one final season.