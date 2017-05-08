Sheffield United complete signing of Ched Evans from Chesterfield

Sheffield United have signed Ched Evans from Chesterfield in a deal understood to be worth £550,000.

The Welsh forward, 28, previously played for the Blades at the time of his rape conviction in 2012 and returns to their club on their promotion to the Championship.

United looked to re-sign the former Wales international in 2014 but a petition urging the club to look elsewhere garnered over 150,000 signatures.

Following Evans' release from prison he trained with the Blades, prompting three club patrons to resign and lifelong fan Jessica Ennis-Hill to say she would ask for her name to be removed from the stand named after her if Evans was to rejoin.

The centre-forward, who scored 42 goals in 103 appearances during his last spell with the Brammall Lane outfit, had his conviction quashed earlier this year after a lengthy legal battle to clear his name.

Sheffield United's statement read:

"Following the completion of a medical, the Blades have agreed an undisclosed fee with Chesterfield for the Welsh international to officially return to Bramall Lane.

"A three-year deal was concluded after discussions between the clubs at board level and the player meeting United manager Chris Wilder."

The Blades boss said: "The signing is just one element of the plans we have drawn-up for next season. We have done our homework on the player. We pride ourselves on team spirit - as the fans have seen this season - and plan to bring in players who can be part of that.

"Ched comes to us with targets to achieve along the way. With a full pre-season with us we believe he can provide us with options up front and score goals."

Evans said: "I am delighted to be back. I still feel I have plenty to prove in football both at club and international level and I believe I can achieve those goals at United, playing in front of the terrific fans whose support I have always appreciated.

"I am very grateful to Chesterfield, the board and football management for giving me an opportunity to return to the game. It is just disappointing that it has come in season which has seen the club suffer relegation. I would like to thank the Chesterfield fans who made me feel so welcome."

Evans, 28, originally signed for United in July 2009, scoring 48 goals in 86 starts for the club, which included 35 goals in the 2011-12 campaign. He scored 14 times in his final 11 games for the club.