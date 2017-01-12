West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has admitted that France winger Dimitri Payet no longer wishes to play for the club.

Payet, who has a history of agitating for moves, has struggled to make an impact in his second Premier League season after a glittering 2015/16 campaign.

The 29-year-old scored nine goals, many of them spectacular, and made 12 more as he fired West Ham up the table in Bilic's first year as Hammers boss.

But the Croat told a press conference on Thursday morning that Payet's desire is no longer there.

"We have said we don't want to sell our best players but Dimitri Payet does not want to play for us.

"We are not going to sell him," Bilic insisted.

"I spoke to the Chairman and this is not a money issue. We gave him a long contract because we want him to stay."

West Ham paid in excess of £10million for the playmaker in 2015, with Payet signing a five-year deal.

But the Hammers handed him a bumper new contract less than a year ago in a bid to keep him focused on playing for the east London club.