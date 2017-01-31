Southampton complete £17.1m signing of Manolo Gabbiadini from Napoli

Southampton have bolstered their forward line with the £17.1m signing of Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini.

The 25-year-old signed a four-and-a-half-year deal having scored 15 goals in 55 appearances for the Serie A side since joining from Sampdoria in 2015.

He flew to the south coast on Monday evening before completing his medical on Tuesday morning – although the move was only confirmed with an hour remaining of the transfer window.

"One of my dreams was to perform in one of the biggest leagues in the world, so now that it's happening I can't wait to start playing," Gabbiadini said upon signing for the Saints.

"The facilities that I have seen here are an incredible level – top-level standards even for Serie A. These are the sort of facilities that make you want to come here."

Southampton were happy to wait until the summer to sign the Italian international but with the injury to Charlie Austin, they were left short of attacking options for the second half of the season.

It is understood that Gabbiadini’s deal also includes an option of an extra year on top of the four-and-a-half agreed.