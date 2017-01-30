  1. Sport
Southampton closing on transfer of Manolo Gabbiadini as deadline day approaches

The Saints have been patiently negotiating with Napoli this month, through club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, but were willing to wait until the summer for his signature

Manolo Gabbiadini is close to joining Southampton Getty

Southampton's drawn-out pursuit of Napoli forward Manolo Gabbiadini appears to be reaching a conclusion, with the finishing touches on the 25-year-old's transfers being thrashed out.

The Saints have been patiently negotiating with Napoli this month, through club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, but were willing to wait until the summer for his signature. 

A deal between the player and Claude Puel's side was agreed last week, but the fee and sell-on clause has proved to be a sticking point for the Neapolitans. 

But the two clubs finally appear to have broken through on Monday, according to sources with knowledge of the negotiations, and Gabbiadini's Southampton contract is understood to be a four-and-a-half-year deal, with an option for an extra season.

While the Saints are in talks over investment from China and sit pretty in mid-table, free from relegation fears but unlikely to qualify for Europe, boss Claude Puel is still keen to improve his side and put off-field distractions to one side.

Puel is also determined to hold on to defender Virgil Van Dijk and the club's snipe management team will reject any bids on deadline day.

