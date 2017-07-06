England international striker Toni Duggan has swapped Manchester City Women for Barcelona in a landmark transfer.

The 25-year-old former Everton forward has agreed a two-year deal with the Spanish side and moves with immediate effect.

Duggan told her new club's website: "For me, FC Barcelona is the biggest club in the world and naturally I wanted to come here and be part of it.

"I have had a lot of success in England but I want to have even more. I think I need another trophy on my list and I know that Barca's ambition is to win the Champions League. This is my goal too."

Duggan becomes only the second English player in history to join the La Liga giants following in the footsteps of Gary Lineker.