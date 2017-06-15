Hugo Lloris has backed France's next generation of stars to make it big in the Premier League but refused to say whether he has encouraged Monaco's Thomas Lemar to join Tottenham.

The Spurs 'keeper was away on international duty this week but would not reveal whether he used his position as club and country captain to influence the young midfielder.

"You are right to ask the question, but I cannot reply," he told reporters after France's 3-2 victory over England.

“The Premier League is very exciting.

"All the Premier League clubs have the capacity and the ability to bring the best players in the world."

Lemar, 21, along with young Frenchmen Benjamin Mendy, Tiemoué Bakayoko and Kylian Mbappe were all part of the young Monaco side which burst onto the scene last season.

While some of the Premier League's biggest clubs - Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea - have been linked with big money moves for the players, Lloris has no doubt they can live up to the billing.

Lemar is one of many young France and Monaco youngsters to be linked with the Premier League (AFP/ Getty Images)

"In France, we used to have a lot of talented players, and it’s true that the new generation are fantastic, but we need to give them time to get the right maturity.

"But as they showed [against England], they are ready to compete at the best level. Let’s see what will happen in the Premier League."