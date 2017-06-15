  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Transfers

Hugo Lloris coy on Thomas Lemar's Tottenham transfer as he tips Kylian Mbappe and co for Premier League move

The Spurs captain believes France's next generation of stars has the ability to mix it with the best

Click to follow
The Independent Football
hugo-lloris.jpg
The Spurs and France captain refused to say whether he used his position to influence the young midfielder AFP/Getty Images

Hugo Lloris has backed France's next generation of stars to make it big in the Premier League but refused to say whether he has encouraged Monaco's Thomas Lemar to join Tottenham.

The Spurs 'keeper was away on international duty this week but would not reveal whether he used his position as club and country captain to influence the young midfielder.

"You are right to ask the question, but I cannot reply," he told reporters after France's 3-2 victory over England

  • Read more

All the latest transfer news live plus gossip and done deals

“The Premier League is very exciting.

"All the Premier League clubs have the capacity and the ability to bring the best players in the world."

Lemar, 21, along with young Frenchmen Benjamin Mendy, Tiemoué Bakayoko and Kylian Mbappe were all part of the young Monaco side which burst onto the scene last season.

While some of the Premier League's biggest clubs - Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea - have been linked with big money moves for the players, Lloris has no doubt they can live up to the billing.

thomas-lemar.jpg
Lemar is one of many young France and Monaco youngsters to be linked with the Premier League (AFP/Getty Images)

"In France, we used to have a lot of talented players, and it’s true that the new generation are fantastic, but we need to give them time to get the right maturity.

"But as they showed [against England], they are ready to compete at the best level. Let’s see what will happen in the Premier League."

Comments