Mauricio Pochettino insists he is “calm and quiet” about the lack of business Tottenham have done so far in the transfer window because of the belief he has in Spurs’ young squad.

Spurs are looking to build upon their second-place Premier League finish last season but have so far only been weakened as a squad, with Kyle Walker moving to Manchester City for £50m.

In comparison, the team they are chasing at the top, Chelsea, have so far spent over £100m on the likes of Tiemoue Bakayoko, Antonio Rudiger and Alvaro Morata.

Manchester United have also spent big this summer on the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof with more expected, while City have added Bernardo Silva and Ederson on top of Walker.

Arsenal and Liverpool have both also broke their transfer records already on Alexandre Lacazette and Mohamed Salah respectively, but Pochettino has told fans to rest easy.

In an interview with ESPN FC, he said: “The last two seasons, we improved a lot. It is very clear, our philosophy is about trying to play exciting football with young players and trying to be different to the top sides. I think next season is a big, big challenge for us.

“For one, it's because we moved to Wembley, a different environment for us, a different pitch and stadium, all will be different for us. It is true that we must change because we were very comfortable playing at White Hart Lane (which is being redeveloped).

“And then, I think because the big sides are investing a lot of money in trying to improve their squads, but for us we are so calm and so quiet because we have belief in our youth from our academy.

“We may lack a few players, but we are so calm because I think we have a very good team and the most important thing for us always is the team.

“Always the philosophy is coming from the board and in the case of (chairman) Daniel Levy, I think we have a very good relationship, we have a clear idea of what we need to do in the future.

“But it is true we have a different philosophy, it is not because we cannot invest, but Tottenham have built a different philosophy than the other big clubs.

“I think in football, money can help you build a better squad or bring in talented players, but it is not only about money - you need to be creative, you need to be clever.

“It will be tough next season for us, but we believe in the way that we play and we work.”