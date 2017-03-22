Hugo Lloris refuses to rule out Tottenham Hotspur exit: 'My future is linked to Mauricio Pochettino'

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris has refused to rule out a move away from the club, telling reporters while on international duty with France: “in football everything is fragile and things can change.”

The 30-year-old, who in December signed a new contract at the club lasting until 2022, has also said that his future will be linked with Tottenham’s manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

Both Lloris and Pochettino have been linked with moves to Paris Saint-Germain in the French press in recent weeks and, although the French captain has stressed he is not “desperate” to quit Spurs, he did acknowledge that his situation could soon change.

“I feel good at Tottenham, but in football everything's fragile and can change. Some things you can't refuse,” Lloris told Le Figaro.

"Certainly, my destiny is linked to Mauricio. He matters a lot to me.

“Our relationship goes beyond football, it's a match, and one day he will be the best manager in the world. For me he is already. His presence and our relationship are the most important elements for me."

Premier League team of the week







11 show all Premier League team of the week



















1/11 Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) After two penalty saves, amongst a plethora of others, to keep the Foxes in the Champions League, he continued his fine form against West Ham. He made two outstanding saves from Andy Carroll to protect Leicester’s three points. AFP/Getty Images

2/11 Defence: Craig Dawson Dawson took full advantage of Arsenal’s awful defending from set pieces with two goals demonstrating his aerial prowess. His performance summed up Tony Pulis’ tactics to a tee. Getty Images

3/11 Defence: John Stones Stones made a number of good blocks against Liverpool and looked assured in tough conditions at the Etihad. He came close to scoring and received high praise from manager Pep Guardiola for having “more balls than everybody”. Getty Images

4/11 Defence: Mamadou Sakho Since Sakho’s arrival at Selhurst Park, the defence has tightened up. They now have three consecutive clean sheets which has helped them move four points clear of the relegation zone. AFP/Getty Images

5/11 Midfield: Antonio Valencia If you ignore Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Valencia has arguably been United’s player of the season, and probably the best right-back in the league. Against Middlesbrough, he was deployed a bit further forward and thrived. His willingness to chase down Victor Valdes in the 90th minute was rewarded with a deserved goal. Getty Images

6/11 Midfield: Christian Eriksen Without Harry Kane, someone needed to spark something, but with Eriksen’s creativity, you can be sure there will always be chances. The way he found space for his goal against Southampton was as good as the strike itself. AFP/Getty Images

7/11 Midfield: Dele Alli Alli is well on the way to succeeding Frank Lampard as the Premier League’s ultimate midfield goalscorer. He received high praise from Pochettino for his performance and versatility in a more attacking role. Getty Images

8/11 Midfield: David Silva Started all of City’s attacks from deep and put in a few wicked balls which were crying out to be tapped in. His chipped ball for Raheem Sterling should have seen the Englishman claim all three points against Liverpool. Getty Images

9/11 Attack: Jesse Lingard Jose Mourinho has complained about the number of games United have to play and their busy schedule but if it gives Lingard more of an opportunity to shine then that is surely a positive. His pace caused problems all day and his strike was out of highest of drawers. AFP/Getty Images

10/11 Attack: Benik Afobe Caused an own goal before grabbing one of his own later on, he caused Swansea’s defence problems all evening on Saturday. Getty Images

11/11 Attack: Romelu Lukaku Was largely anonymous until Hull went down to 10 men and the flat-track bully in him emerged to pray on the weak, but two more goals saw him become the first Everton player since Gary Lineker in 1985-86 to surpass 20 league goals in a season. Getty Images

Lloris joined Tottenham from Lyon in 2012 and has never won a trophy with the north London club, despite their vast improvement over the last four seasons.

The goalkeeper admitted to the newspaper that Spurs are not a club with a tradition of winning trophies in recent years, but has said everybody at the club is motivated to upset the so-called bigger teams.

The Frenchman joined Tottenham in 2012 ( Getty )

"There are things you cannot refuse, but that does not mean I am desperate. There are some teams that demand admiration, they are monsters for what they have done in their past, and in 10 or 15 years they will win again,” he added.

"Tottenham is not a club that always wins, but we are trying to create something. It's not easy to fight against European monsters but it is a motivation."

The future of Alderweireld is also up for discussion ( Getty )

Lloris's comments, made while away from the club on international duty, will undoubtedly concern Tottenham, who also face a fight to retain the services of Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld.

Alderweireld is the only important first-team player to have not signed a contract extension since the start of 2016 — with the exception of summer arrival Victor Wanyama — and there has been speculation in recent weeks that the 28-year-old will be a key target for Manchester United when the transfer window reopens.

He currently earns £50,000-a-week at Spurs with a report in the Evening Standard claiming he will only renew his contract should the club double his wages, bringing him in line with top-earners Lloris and Harry Kane.