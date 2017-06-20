Swansea City chaiman Huw Jenkins has insisted it would be “hard to suggest what sort of value” Gylfi Sigurdsson carries in the transfer market, adding that the club have received ‘no firm bids’ for the “priceless” midfielder.

The 27-year-old played a crucial role in helping Swansea avoid relegation last season and has subsequently been linked to a number of Premier League clubs, including Everton and Tottenham.

But, speaking to Sky Sports, Jenkins stressed that the Swans are looking to add to their attacking options, rather than sell, and insisted that the club would “do everything in our power” to keep hold of him.

"We've not had any firm bids and if we ever get any firm bids then we will deal with them in the proper way," he said.

"Our aim is to try and keep Gylfi and Fernando [Llorente], keep our better players and to make sure we can add to Paul's [Clement] squad.

"It's hard to suggest what sort of value Gylfi has in today's market, but to us he is priceless and we've got to make sure we do everything in our power to make sure he stays with us."

Swansea are expected to face a fight to hold on to Sigurdsson this summer but will also have the added consideration of bringing in reinforcements.

The south Wales club have interest in Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham and are looking to sign the striker on loan.

Abraham scored 26 goals for Bristol City in the Championship last season and Jenkins said: "Paul knows him well from Chelsea.

"If you look at the options which have been publicised, [they are] Brighton, Newcastle and ourselves.

"So it is left to Tammy and his family to decide where he wants to go next. They know we are in the mix and we will keep our fingers crossed that he chooses us."

Tammy Abraham spent last season on loan at Bristol City (Getty)



One player that does look to be on the way out of Swansea is Bafetimbi Gomis, who spent last season on loan at Marseille.

Reports have linked him with a permanent move to Galatasaray this summer which Jenkins confirmed was "possible".

"Gomis to Galatasaray is possible, we have been talking," he said.

"His intention is to move away from the club and when we can find a solution that suits both parties then we will do that and move forward."

