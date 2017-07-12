Kyle Walker is expected back at Tottenham pre-season training on Thursday, with the clock ticking on his potential move to Manchester City.

City and Spurs have been negotiating over a transfer fee for Walker all summer, but with Daniel Levy sticking to his £50m price-tag, there has still been no resolution between the two clubs. Spurs are in no rush to sell a player who still has four years left on his contract for anything less than their valuation, and are prepared to take negotiations to the very end of the window.

Tottenham are due to fly to the United States for their pre-season tour next Wednesday, 19 July, before their first match against Paris Saint Germain in Orlando, Florida on Sunday 23. They will even face Manchester City themselves in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday 29 July, their last match before they fly home.

Walker and City both hope that the impasse can be broken and that a fee is agreed with Tottenham in the next week, not least so that he can avoid the difficult prospect of facing his likely next club with his current one at the Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, in just over two weeks’ time.

City are themselves under increased pressure to sign Walker after missing out on Dani Alves this week. Pep Guardiola was confident he would bring in the Brazilian right-back, part of his team at Barcelona, only for Paris Saint Germain to steal in and complete a deal for Alves which was announced on Wednesday.

The fact that City are down to one transfer target at right-back only strengthens Tottenham’s position in the Walker negotiations, and their chances of getting close to £50m.

Walker was given a month off after playing for England in their friendly in Paris on 13 June. Fellow right-back Kieran Trippier, who overtook Walker to become Spurs’ first choice at the end of last season, is also due back in on Thursday.