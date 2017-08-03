There is one week left until the Premier League starts and plenty of clubs are getting nervous. They have not signed the players that they wanted yet, and they fear that when the season starts it will be far harder to get their targets in.

And yet this is almost as quiet as it gets in the transfer window, because this is the early-August dip.

Most teams have made their first ventures into the transfer market this summer, even if they don’t all have much to show for it.

2/8 Joshua King, Bournemouth Norwegian striker Josh King has had a fine season, scoring 16 goals for a Bournemouth side which hovered precariously above the relegation zone for parts of the season. He played a key role in keeping the Cherries up and, given his performances, has caught the interest of Tottenham. The player admitted in an interview earlier in the season that he is pleased that Spurs have recognised his talents - comments which have added fuel to the fire over a potential £15m move. Pochettino is eager to solve the goalscoring issue his team faces when Harry Kane is injured or rested and King, who also qualifies as home-grown, could be the ideal solution.

3/8 Max Meyer, Schalke Schalke set the midfielder’s price-tag last summer at £45m for interested teams, but having remained at the club, Meyer has stalled over signing a new contract. With his current deal expiring next summer there is a realistic chance he will look to move on, and for a significantly lower fee than originally stated, at around £20m. Tottenham are among those monitoring his situation and could look to bring him in to increase squad depth ahead of another packed season.

4/8 Ben Gibson, Middlesbrough A similar case to Michael Keane, the 24-year-old centre back is highly rated and won his first England call-up against Lithuania this year. Chelsea, who view him as an ideal replacement for the departing John Terry, seem to be in the driving seat. With Kevin Wimmer looking likely to leave, Tottenham will be in the market for a centre-back and hold interest in Gibson, though Chelsea’s eagerness to secure his signature may complicate things.

5/8 Ross Barkley, Everton The Everton midfielder has obvious talent but has failed to perform consistently at his club. It is thought a change of scenery to invigorate his career is something the player would consider, and Tottenham are keen to snap him up if the chance arises. Barkley’s contract expires next summer and it is believed that Ronald Koeman will look to cash in on the playmaker to avoid losing him for free next season. That is no surprise, especially as he could cost interested clubs £30m.

6/8 Demarai Gray, Leicester City Pochettino’s preference to buy players who already possess Premier League experience could see the Leicester winger, 20, become the subject of Tottenham interest this summer. Gray made 72 appearances for Birmingham City, where he came through the ranks, before joining Leicester in 2016 and gained 12 league caps to help the club win the Premier League title. With bags of pace and potential, he has also represented England from U18 to U21 level and is tipped for future success. A fee of £12m could be enough to prise the youngster away from Leicester this summer.

7/8 Ryan Sessegnon, Fulham The young left-back has now turned 17 and, as a result, is legally allowed to sign his first professional contract. A host of top clubs have scouted the player, who impressed at Craven Cottage in Fulham’s televised FA Cup tie against Tottenham back in February, but the West Londoners are keen to keep hold of him by guaranteeing him first team football. Tottenham have been strongly linked to the youngster in recent days, though, and Fulham can expect a fight to hold onto the defender.

8/8 Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace The winger recently signed a new five-year contract at Selhurst Park in a move that will surely repel any interested clubs. Nonetheless, football works in mysterious ways and having already made a move for the winger last season, there’s no reason Spurs won’t come knocking a second time. Having said that, Tottenham would need to be serious in what they offer, as opposed to last summer’s £12m bid, if they’re to stand any chance of bringing Palace to the trading table.

For obvious reasons, the richest teams like to strike first before their rivals have had a chance to do anything. When Manchester City tied up Bernardo Silva on 26 May and Ederson on 1st June it felt like a warning to the other title challengers that they were going to have an even better summer than they did last year. And it was interpreted as such by City’s rivals: Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte were anxious and frustrated by their early success.

Manchester United and Chelsea eventually clicked into gear but the reality of the market is that not even the richest clubs can get who they want as soon as they want them. So even now in the Premier League there is plenty of business left to be done. United still want another winger, City want a back-up centre-back in case Vincent Kompany gets injured, Arsenal want a defender too and Liverpool, of course, are still pursuing Virgil van Dijk.

Kyle Walker faced Spurs for the first time since leaving in the summer ( Getty )

And then there is Tottenham, who so far this summer have sold Kyle Walker to City but not signed anyone, not even a replacement right-back. Mauricio Pochettino said last month that new players could help to improve competition in the squad but so far they have struggled to find anyone who would both improve what they have and fit within their wage structure.

What this means is that plenty of teams will still be shopping through the opening weeks of the season, when the pressure is on and they have matches to worry about too. And not just at the top end of the market either: Watford are desperately looking for a centre-forward to cover while Troy Deeney recovers from surgery. Newcastle United have not done what Rafa Benitez was hoping for this summer. Southampton have brought in just one centre-back all window.

It often takes an anxious first performance or two, for the gaps in their team to be brutally exposed, for teams to wake up. That is when they realise the difference between a gap that they can paper over and one they cannot. That prompts the late-August scramble which makes the end of the window such a spectacle.

The conventional wisdom has always been that is when the worst deals are done, because the buyer’s need is so obvious. But there is another way of looking at it: teams who wait to see what they need can end up with the right players in August rather than spending their money on the wrong players in June.

Just look at Chelsea. This time last year David Luiz was at Paris Saint Germain, Marcos Alonso at Fiorentina, and Conte was still figuring out what to make of his unbalanced squad. It took a few weeks for him to realise what he needed but those two signings, at the very end of the window, helped him to win the league. There can be real value in sitting, waiting and wrapping everything up at the end of the window. Even if fans do not always see it like that.