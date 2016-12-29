Arsenal are set to make Marco Reus their replacement for Alexis Sanchez if the Chilean decides to reject a new deal at the Emirates.

The Daily Mail reports that the Gunners are keeping tabs on the German forward while contract negotiations with Sanchez continue to stall and could make a move for him should they collapse altogether.

Sanchez has been offered a huge £400,000-a-week deal to join the Chinese Super League and might be tempted into moving to the Far East should Arsenal fail to put up a competitive offer to keep him at the Emirates.

Reports suggest that the Gunners have offered Sanchez £180,000-a-week which isn’t even half of what Sanchez has been offered to play in China.

Arsenal are desperate to keep their star man, who has scored 14 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions this season, and may have to break the strict wage structure that is in place at the club to keep him.

However, wise to fickle nature of contract negotiations, Arsene Wenger is already looking at Reus as his top candidate to replace Sanchez.

And, the Arsenal boss is prepared to offer Reus a big pay rise to prize him away from his boyhood club.

The German has netted 50 goals in 98 games for Dortmund since joining the club from Borussia Mochengladbach in 2012 and has also been a target for Bayern Munich in recent seasons.

Although Reus is under contract until 2019, Wenger is hoping the lure of Premier League and Arsenal’s large German influence on their current squad would be enough to land Reus in the outcome of Sanchez’s departure.

Marcos Reus has been linked to the Gunners as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez ( Getty )

Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain has become a target of Arsenal’s title rivals, Liverpool, as the England international struggles to nail down as first team place at the Emirates.

According to The Guardian, Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the all-action midfielder and sees him as a potential asset to Liverpool’s title charge going into the second half of the season.

However, there has been no love lost between the two clubs in recent years so the possibility of a deal materialising could become incredibly tricky.

The feud started in 2013 when the Gunners bid £40m plus £1 for Luis Suarez which was just enough to break the release clause in his contract at the time.

Liverpool were furious with the cheeky offer for the forward and relations are evidently still uneasy after the Reds put an ‘anti-Arsenal clause’ in Roberto Firmino’s new contract at Anfield.

In spite of this, Klopp seems keen to hone in on Chamberlain’s potential and build on the progress he has made with more first team action this season.

Arsenal vs West Brom player ratings







22 show all Arsenal vs West Brom player ratings









































1/22 Arsenal: Petr Cech – 6 out of 10 Saved from Rondon even though he was offside, but he deflected the ball into Yacob’s path from a corner than nearly cost Arsenal dearly. Getty

2/22 Hector Bellerin – 6 out of 10 Willingness to get forward was in full display once again. Pulled Nyom wide that gave Özil the space to cross for the winner. Getty

3/22 Gabriel Paulista – 6 out of 10 An average game from a player who doesn’t fill you with confidence. Did nothing wrong, but then he didn’t have to face much. Getty

4/22 Laurent Koscielny – 6 out of 10 Solid at the back and the limited threat from Rondon allowed him to venture back at times. One key challenge on McClean prevented a West Brom chance from developing. Getty

5/22 Kieran Gibbs – 6 out of 10 Good start as he linked up with Mesut Özil. Booked in the second half for a late challenge on Claudio Yacob after letting the ball get away from him, and was limping thereafter that led to his replacement. Getty

6/22 Francis Coquelin – 7 out of 10 Provided a solid shield for the back four and appears to be taking the defensive duties when partnered with Xhaka. Of the two, he’s definitely the one who’s performing better right now. Getty

7/22 Granit Xhaka – 6 out of 10 Still hasn’t settled in this side and questions of his suitability to Arsenal are beginning to surface. Needs a standout performance soon to silence the doubters. Getty

8/22 Alexis Sanchez – 7 out of 10 Shot after a mazy run from midfield was pushed clear by Foster. Cracked the ball against the post with the goal at his mercy. Looked frustrated with Arsenal’s struggles and was guilty of trying to do it all himself. Foster won the battle against him, but it could have been so different had he not struck the post from close range. Getty

9/22 Mesut Özil – 7 out of 10 Poor second pass in a one-two with Sanchez summed up his day, until he decided to come to the party and crossed for Giroud to head in. Defensively, he looked more active in tracking back,. Which may have come from the criticism he received last week. Getty

10/22 Alex Iwobi – 5 out of 10 Looked out of sync with his teammates in attack. Flicked the ball over the bar when he should have hit the target and was replaced with 20 minutes to go by Lucas Perez. Getty

11/22 Olivier Giroud – 8 out of 10 Booked for an off-the-ball pull and could’ve been reprimanded for an immediate clash with Yacob after the restart, although replays showed it wasn’t his fault. Kept his head where he may have lost it in the past though and it paid off as he out-wrestled McAuley to head in a very un-Arsenal-like goal. Getty

12/22 West Brom: Ben Foster – 9 out of 10 Dealt with Sanchez’s testing shot well to clear to safety. Even better double-save in the second half to parry Iwobi’s effort and then deny Sanchez by diving at his feet. Remained on his feet long enough to save from Giroud with his left foot, and also kept Ramsey at bay late on. Despite conceding, he was the best player on the pitch by a mile. Getty

13/22 Craig Dawson – 6 out of 10 Faced an early onslaught down his channel as Gibbs showed his willingness to come forward. Reacted well though by showing the Arsenal man inside, which left him with nowhere to go on his weaker foot. Getty

14/22 Jonny Evans – 6 out of 10 Showed his experience when he tried to calm things down at the back and keep hold of possession, though it was to no avail. Getty

15/22 Gareth McAuley – 5 out of 10 Crunching tackle on Alexis Sanchez early on let the Chilean know he was being watched, but that physicality deserted him in the closing stages as Giroud wrestled him out of the way to head in the winner. Getty

16/22 Allan Nyom – 6 out of 10 Rampaging run forwards resulted in nothing, though not through a lack of effort. Had plenty on his plate with Bellerin repeatedly coming forward, though he coped well. Getty

17/22 Claudio Yacob – 5 out of 10 Fired a glorious chance midway through the second half over the bar when he should have scored. Blocked a shot at goal from Iwobi that looked goal-bound. Getty

18/22 Darren Fletcher – 5 out of 10 Fairly anonymous as the defence repeatedly lumped the ball up-field and missed out the midfield. Getty

19/22 Nacer Chadli – 4 out of 10 Needed to get forwards more to help out Rondon and offer him some support. Taken off by Tony Pulis after an hour for James McClean having put in another disappointing performance. Getty

20/22 Matty Phillips – 6 out of 10 From a defensive point of view he did his job well to protect Dawson and track back when Gibbs went forward. Offensively…the less said the better. Getty

21/22 Chris Brunt – 5 out of 10 As with Phillips, a lot of his responsibilities lay in tracking back, and tiredness got the better of him when he didn’t do so for the winner that allowed Özil the time and space to cross. Getty

22/22 Salomon Rondon – 6 out of 10 Tried to take on Gabriel as the weaker link at the back for Arsenal. Flicked a header into the arms of Cech in the first half. Caught offside when the ball was headed into his path but Cech saved regardless. Had the unenviable task of leading a one-man task, but did little of note. Getty

Carl Jenkinson will be allowed to leave on loan again in January as a whole host of Premier League clubs have already expressed interest in the young defender.

The Daily Mirror believe that Watford have joined Hull City, Swansea City, West Ham and Championship club, Aston Villa, as keen admirers for the flying full-back who has only just returned from a two-year loan spell with the Hammers.

First team football has been hard to come by for Jenkinson who has struggled to break into the first team thanks largely to the emergence of Hector Bellerin.

However, Wenger is a fan of Jenkinson’s and is unlikely to let him go on a permanent deal in January, opening the door for the former England Under-21 international to leave the club on another loan deal.

During his time at West Ham, the 24-year-old nailed down a first team place under former boss Sam Allardyce and his form during that spell has alerted a handful of other clubs into trying to secure a similar deal for Jenkinson.