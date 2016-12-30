Real Madrid are continuing their pursuit of Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and are determined to bring him back to the Spanish capital at the end of the season.

The Sun report that the goalkeeper is open to a return and feels more at home in Madrid than he does in his native Belgium after previously spending three seasons on loan from Chelsea at Atletico.

He also has a Spanish fiancée and the paper say that he is determined to return to La Liga and he is not fussed whether it is with Real Madrid or Atletico.

Another player thought to be leaving the Blues is midfielder Cesc Fabregas, with AC Milan making a move once their takeover is complete.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport claim the move won’t happen in January as Milan’s new owners are not yet in place but they will be in for the Spaniard in the summer.

Fabregas has worked his way back into the Chelsea team in December having previously not been able to dislodge the partnership of N’Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic.

One player who could be on his way to the Premier League is Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte, despite rejecting the chance to join Manchester City in the summer.

However, he has opened the door to a potential transfer at the end of the current season even though he signed a new four-year deal , saying: "You have to think about offers and, if new proposals come along, I will study them.

"I received a great offer. It would have been a very good move, not just for me but for any player."

Aymeric Laporte could be on his way to Manchester City in the summer (Getty)



Stoke are on the lookout for January loan signings with Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini and Leipzig forward Davie Selke both on Mark Hughes’ radar, according to the Stoke Sentinel.

Burnley are also set to make a January signing after the Lancashire Telegraph reported that the Clarets will go ahead with their plans to re-sign Joey Barton – despite an FA misconduct charge for betting offences.