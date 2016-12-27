Manchester City will not be turning to Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk to solve their defensive problems which are threatening to derail their season.

Pep Guardiola confirmed he would not move for the 25-year-old – who has been linked with a £50m move to the Etihad – despite the Dutchman receiving a City shirt for a Secret Santa gift from his Saints teammates.

When asked about the player, Guardiola said: "Next month, Van Dijk here? We're going to Southampton to play against them (in April). He's not going to come here next month. Impossible."

Sunderland could be in trouble in January as West Ham have made Jermain Defoe their main target as Slaven Bilic aims to add goals to his attack, according to The Sun.

They report Bilic is unwilling to gamble on another foreign signing after so many brought in during the summer have flopped, and wants a proven Premier League goalscorer.

The Hammers also want Defoe as they look set to allow Italy forward Simone Zaza leave the club for Valencia, according to the Mirror.

They say Zaza’s representatives have already met with the La Liga side with a view to a loan deal for the rest of the season.

Everton’s January recruitment drive appears to be gaining momentum, report The Sun, who reveal they have agreed a £10m move for Charlton teenager Ademola Lookman.

The newspaper also suggests the Toffees are plotting a move for West Brom’s out-of-favour forward Saido Berahino to provide backup for Romelu Lukaku.

Saido Berahino is out of favour at West Brom (Reuters)

And Leicester City are willing to part with one of their Premier League champions as they prepare to sell Jeffrey Schlupp in the January window.

West Brom appear to be the favourites for the Ghana international, with ESPN reporting that Tony Pulis is a big fan of the left winger.