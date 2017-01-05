West Ham have reportedly asked Sunderland to "name their price" for Jermain Defoe after having an initial £6m offer for the player turned down.

Sky Sports reports the club are willing to pay an inflated fee for their former player, but the Sunderland Echo says the club will not sell for any price.

The London club have struggled for goals of late and manager Slaven Bilic is clearly keen to strengthen options up front.

In a further blow, the club has also had a £10m offer for striker Scott Hogan rejected.

The 24-year-old has scored 14 times in the Championship so far this season and The Mirror reports Brentford want at least £15m, with interest also coming from German side RB Leipzig.

Everton are on the verge of signing Ademola Lookman, with the promising Charlton youngster set to have a medical this week ahead of a £10m move.

Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral, who has been out on loan at Granada, has joined Rangers until the end of the season, according to the Scottish Sun.

1/10 In: Miralem Pjanic The Bosnian attacking-midfielder is a dead ball specialist but it remains to be seen whether Arsenal really need him. One thing that Arsenal do not lack is creativity. Needless to say though, Pjanic is a wonderful player and one that would complement this team. Reports suggest that Arsene Wenger has already lodged a £28m bid.

2/10 In: Ricardo Rodriguez The Wolfsburg left-back has been regarded as one of the most promising full-backs of his generation and it’s a position that Arsenal particularly struggle in. The Swiss international, like Pjanic, excels in dead ball situations but they will face stiff competition from Europe’s elite to secure his services.

3/10 In: Steven N'Zonzi Arsenal have struggled in recent years to get a player nailed down in that defensive midfield position to give security to the defence. The former Stoke City man has been in dazzling form of late and Arsenal are reportedly looking to bring him back to the Premier League for a reported £20m.

4/10 In: Chris Smalling This deal could be a realistic one, especially if Manchester United sign another defender like long-term target Victor Lindelof. In a season plagued by injury, Smalling could be deemed surplus to requirements if United do end up signing the Swede, and he’d be a good fit in that Arsenal back-line. Though, it is unknown whether Wenger will want to sign another centre-back after shelling out £35m in the summer for Shkodran Mustafi.

5/10 In: Dimitri Payet The Frenchman was one of the players of the season in the Premeir League last term, but his form has dipped dramatically this season. Despite this, everyone knows his qualities and he’d be a good fit in the Gunners side. West Ham won’t be letting him go on the cheap though.

6/10 In: Alexandre Lacazette It seems as though the Lyon striker is linked with London club at every opportunity, but it never materialises. There is still a possibility that he could be making his way across the English Channel however after he said that he will be considering his options before the season is done. He could be the signing that Arsenal need.

7/10 In: Moussa Dembele Since signing from Fulham in the summer, the Celtic frontman has struck nine times in 20 matches and has also grabbed five assists. If Wenger brought him to the Emirates it’d be hard to believe that he’d get in the team immediately but could be a good deal for the future.

8/10 Out: Alexis Sanchez Arsenal’s main man has been in superb form this season and potential suitors are swarming from all over Europe to try and prise him away. Juventus have been heavily linked with the Chilean and have the money to bring him back to Serie A.

9/10 Out: Chuba Akpom Struggling to break in to the Arsenal setup, it looks increasingly likely that Akpom will be loaned out with Ipswich reportedly waiting in the wings. If the Nigerian was to depart on loan this transfer window, it’d be his fourth loan move in just two years.

10/10 Out: Carl Jenkinson The young full-back is out-of-favour with the French boss and West Ham could be looking to re-sign the young Englishman on loan for the third time. His second stint with the Hammers was cut short due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Lee Grant has completed a £1.3m transfer to Stoke. The goalkeeper had been on loan from Derby as cover for the injured Jack Butland.

Henri Lansbury could be on his way to Celtic, according to the Daily Record. The Nottingham Forest captain, whose contract runs out at the end of the season, has also been linked with Watford, Aston Villa and Derby.

Southampton are amongst a host of Premier League clubs interested in signing Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini. The Italian international has scored only three goals in 17 appearances this season, but Saints are willing to offer £17m after three consecutive losses, according to The Mirror.