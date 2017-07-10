With the summer transfer wide open Premier League clubs are spending money like it's going out of fashion.

Romelu Lukaku, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alexis Sanchez, Kylian Mbappe and Alvaro Morata are just a handful of big-name players tipped for a move this summer, with the likes of Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger and Antonio Conte all eager to bolster their squads ahead of the new season.

Rather impressively, a number of clubs have already set about their business early. Manchester City are the summer’s early pace setters, having already signed both Bernardo Silva and Ederson, while Everton have signed six new faces including Manchester United's Wayne Rooney.

How will Everton line up with Wayne Rooney?







11 show all How will Everton line up with Wayne Rooney?



















1/11 GK: Jordan Pickford

2/11 RB: Seamus Coleman

3/11 CB: Ashley Williams

4/11 CB: Michael Keane

5/11 LB: Leighton Baines

6/11 CM: Idrissa Gueye

7/11 CM: Morgan Schneiderlin

8/11 RW: Yannick Bolasie

9/11 AM: Davy Klaassen

10/11 LW: Wayne Rooney

11/11 ST: Sandro Ramirez

Chelsea finally got their hands on Antonio Rudiger while Alexandre Lacazette joined Arsenal. Liverpool's pursuit of Naby Keita is beginning to annoy Leipzig with lots of talk but little action.

