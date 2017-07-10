  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Transfers

Transfer news live: Manchester United close in on double signing as Arsenal make third bid for Thomas Lemar

Live Blog

All the latest news from the crazy world of the summer transfer window

Click to follow
The Independent Football

With the summer transfer wide open Premier League clubs are spending money like it's going out of fashion.

Romelu Lukaku, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alexis Sanchez, Kylian Mbappe and Alvaro Morata are just a handful of big-name players tipped for a move this summer, with the likes of Jose MourinhoArsene Wenger and Antonio Conte all eager to bolster their squads ahead of the new season.

Rather impressively, a number of clubs have already set about their business early. Manchester City are the summer’s early pace setters, having already signed both Bernardo Silva and Ederson, while Everton have signed six new faces including Manchester United's Wayne Rooney.

How will Everton line up with Wayne Rooney?

How will Everton line up with Wayne Rooney?

  • 1/11 GK: Jordan Pickford

  • 2/11 RB: Seamus Coleman

  • 3/11 CB: Ashley Williams

  • 4/11 CB: Michael Keane

  • 5/11 LB: Leighton Baines

  • 6/11 CM: Idrissa Gueye

  • 7/11 CM: Morgan Schneiderlin

  • 8/11 RW: Yannick Bolasie

  • 9/11 AM: Davy Klaassen

  • 10/11 LW: Wayne Rooney

  • 11/11 ST: Sandro Ramirez

Chelsea finally got their hands on Antonio Rudiger while Alexandre Lacazette joined Arsenal. Liverpool's pursuit of Naby Keita is beginning to annoy Leipzig with lots of talk but little action.

We will have all the latest transfer news and reports throughout the day right here so don't touch that dial.

Follow all the latest updates below...

Live Updates

Celtic are closing in on the signing of Manchester City midfielder Olivier Ntcham.

The 21-year-old has been in Glasgow for talks over the weekend and is believed to be close to finalising a deal.

The France Under-21 international has been on loan at Genoa for the past two seasons, where he made 37 appearances for the Serie A team.

 

Once a Blue...?

 
ayne Rooney has spent the last 13 years at Manchester United, and the last three captaining the club, but has admitted to sleeping in Everton pyjamas the whole time.
 
The 31-year-old completed his return to Goodison Park on Sunday having rejected more lucrative contracts from China and the United States and will wear the No 10 shirt as Romelu Lukaku prepares to go in the other direction.
 
READ MORE:
Manchester United are still a few million short of Internazionale’s asking price for Croatian winger Ivan Perisic, but those close to the deal expect it to be completed for a fee of around £45m to £50m over the next week.
 
Details here:

Diego Costa will miss the start of Chelsea's pre-season activities having been excused by the club.

The Spanish international was told by boss Antonio Conte that he was no longer part of the Blues' plans in a text message earlier this summer and is now in Brazil with family, waiting on a move to former club Atletico Madrid.

But the Spanish side are still trying to work out the best way to deal with the 28-year-old forward, who wouldn't be able to play for them until January as they are banned from registering new players. 

Diego Costa misses start of Chelsea pre-season as he awaits move

 

Romelu Lukaku is not yet a Manchester United player - but no one has told this Irish newspaper.

Premier League clubs are hurtling towards bankruptcy due to chronic overspending, according to a new report.

The report, by financial analysts Vysyble, also claims the long-term implications of those losses could be a breakaway by the league's biggest clubs and the creation of a European Super League.

Premier League clubs facing financial ruin due to 'unsustainable' spending warns new report

 

Inter Milan head coach Luciano Spalletti plans to hold talks with Manchester United target Ivan Perisic.

Jose Mourinho is in the market for an attacking wide player this summer with the 28-year-old winger top of his list despite Inter's £50m valuation of the player.

Spalletti, who took over as Inter boss last month, wants to keep Perisic in his squad as he targets a return to domestic success with the Nerazzurri after their seventh-placed finish in Serie A last term.

"There'll be fewer chances for those players who are distracted, and better opportunities for those who want to stick with Inter," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Perisic is an important player for us, we're counting on him. Let's see what he has to say, I don't expect him to say that he wants to leave, that would be bad. We'll see what his intentions are.

"But it's just you (the media) who are telling me he wants to go, he's not said anything to me. But we are Inter and so we can decide to do whatever we want."

Perisic has been one of Inter's best performers over the last two campaigns, scoring 20 goals in all competitions while the Milan club have failed to crack the top three.

 

Alexandre Lacazette is all set to make his Arsenal debut this week after being named in a 25-man squad for the Gunners' pre-season tour of Australia and China.

The Frenchman, who joined Arsenal from Lyon for what is understood to be a club-record fee of as much as £52m, jetted out with the team ahead of Thursday's tour opener against Sydney FC.

He is joined in the squad by the club's other summer signing, Bosnia international Sead Kolasinac, and fellow France forward Olivier Giroud, who has been linked with a move away from Arsene Wenger's side this summer.

Alexandre Lacazette is set to make his Arsenal debut this week

 

Romelu Lukaku has thanked Everton fans as his much-anticipated move to Manchester United edges ever closer.

The Belgian international is set to swap Goodison Park for Old Trafford after the two clubs finally agreed a fee understood to be in the region of £75million with add-ons and performance related bonuses potentially pushing it beyond £100m.

While the move is yet to be officially confirmed the 24-year-old revealed details of his medical, which he undertook while holidaying in California with new teammate Paul Pogba.

And now with the transfer imminent Lukaku has taken the time to thank the Toffees fans for their support over the last four years.

This is what Romelu Lukaku had to say to Everton fans ahead of his move to Manchester United

 

Tottenham have moved to deny claims they are about to be taken over by a potential buyer backed by Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg.

Reports have suggested American investment company Iconiq Capital are interested in the club, which finished second in the Premier League last season and even suggested a £1billion bid was in the offing.

However, Spurs, who are currently in the process of building a new stadium next to their current home, moved to dispel speculation that the club could be for sale.

Tottenham deny claims they are set to be taken over by Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg

 

Wolves have announced the signing of former Norwich goalkeeper John Ruddy on a two-year deal.
Rooney's ready to go...
What exactly have Chelsea just spent £34m on? We asked Italian football expert James Horncastle just that:
Romelu Lukaku has admitted he didn't have to think twice about joining Manchester United describing them as "the biggest club in the world".
Liverpool believe that they have a secret weapon in their campaign to sign Naby Keïta from RB Leipzig this summer: former managerGérard Houllier.

Luka Modric has warned James Rodriguez that a move toManchester United would be a step down.

The Independent understands that United are deep in discussions with Real Madrid over Colombian Rodriguez in a move that would likely cost upwards of €70million.

Earlier this week Jose Mourinho instructed executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to move on from striker target Alvaro Morata and on to Everton’s Romelu Lukaku after growing impatient with the Spanish club’s refusal to budge from their €90m asking price.

James Rodriguez warned that moving to Manchester United would be a step down

 

Let's take a look around today's back pages.

The Daily Mail reports that Everton are set to make an improved offer of £32million for Swansea midfielder GYLFI SIGURDSSON. The Swans have rebuffed numerous offers for the Icelandic playmaker but Sigurdsson's desire for a fresh challenge and an increased bid could tempt the club to part with the midfielder. Sigurdsson's potential arrival at Goodison could pile more pressure on ROSS BARKLEY, who may struggle to fit into Ronald Koeman's line-up.

After seemingly hijacking Chelsea's attempts to sign ROMELU LUKAKU, Manchester United are looking to repeat the trick with a bid for Monaco midfielder TIEMOUE BAKAYOKO, according to the Daily Star. United have agreed a fee of £35m for Bakayoko, who has been a target for Chelsea boss Antonio Conte but now appears set for a move to Old Trafford where Jose Mourinho is keen to bolster his engine room.

Arsenal are set to return with a third bid for Monaco winger THOMAS LEMAR, reports the Daily Mirror. The Gunners have seen bids of £30m and £40m rejected by the French side but Arsene Wenger is now prepared make an increased bid of £45m. Lemar is Arsenal's top target to provide them with some width and they hope to link him up with fellow France international Alexandre Lacazette, who recently joined the club from Lyon.

The Daily Mirror reports that Newcastle are looking to make a swoop for Norwich midfielder JACOB MURPHY. Magpies boss Rafael Benitez is closing in on a deal worth around £8m for the England Under-21 international and will have to fight off Premier League rivals Southampton and Crystal Palace, who are also keen.

West Brom are keen on Bournemouth's versatile defender MARC WILSON, writes the Birmingham Mail. Wilson has not travelled with the Cherries for their pre-season training camp in Marbella as talks continue over a £1m move to the Hawthorns. Baggies manager Tony Pulis signed Wilson while he was boss of Stoke and also signed him on loan for West Brom earlier this year.

 
Romelu Lukaku has revealed Paul Pogba played a big part in helping him choose Manchester United as his next destination.
Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window.
 
Clubs up and down the country are scrambling to get their business done early with a host of world football's biggest names on the move this summer.
 
We will have all the latest news, views, rumours, gossip and innuendo - and, of course, all those done deals - for you right here throughout the day so don't touch that dial.
 
Without further ado, off we go...
 

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

Comments