1 hour ago
Diego Costa will miss the start of
Chelsea's pre-season activities having been excused by the club.
The Spanish international was told by boss Antonio Conte that he was no longer part of the Blues' plans in a text message earlier this summer and is now in Brazil with family, waiting on a move to former club Atletico Madrid.
But the Spanish side are still trying to work out the best way to deal with the 28-year-old forward, who wouldn't be able to play for them until January as they are banned from registering new players.
2 hours ago
Premier League clubs are hurtling towards bankruptcy due to chronic overspending, according to a new report.
The report, by financial analysts Vysyble, also claims the long-term implications of those losses could be a breakaway by the league's biggest clubs and the creation of a European Super League.
3 hours ago
Alexandre Lacazette is all set to make his Arsenal debut this week after being named in a 25-man squad for the Gunners' pre-season tour of Australia and China.
The Frenchman,
who joined Arsenal from Lyon for what is understood to be a club-record fee of as much as £52m, jetted out with the team ahead of Thursday's tour opener against Sydney FC.
He is joined in the squad by the club's other summer signing, Bosnia international Sead Kolasinac, and fellow France forward Olivier Giroud, who has been linked with a move away from Arsene Wenger's side this summer.
3 hours ago
Romelu Lukaku has thanked Everton fans as his much-anticipated move to Manchester United edges ever closer.
The Belgian international is set to swap Goodison Park for Old Trafford after the two clubs finally agreed a fee understood to be in the region of £75million with add-ons and performance related bonuses potentially pushing it beyond £100m.
While the move is yet to be officially confirmed
the 24-year-old revealed details of his medical, which he undertook while holidaying in California with new teammate Paul Pogba.
And now with the transfer imminent Lukaku has taken the time to thank the Toffees fans for their support over the last four years.
3 hours ago
Tottenham have moved to deny claims they are about to be taken over by a potential buyer backed by Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg.
Reports have suggested American investment company Iconiq Capital are interested in the club, which finished second in the Premier League last season and even suggested a £1billion bid was in the offing.
However, Spurs, who are currently in the process of building a new stadium next to their current home, moved to dispel speculation that the club could be for sale.
3 hours ago
Wolves have announced the signing of former Norwich goalkeeper John Ruddy on a two-year deal.
4 hours ago
What exactly have Chelsea just spent £34m on? We asked Italian football expert James Horncastle just that:
5 hours ago
Let's take a look around today's back pages.
The
Daily Mail reports that Everton are set to make an improved offer of £32million for Swansea midfielder GYLFI SIGURDSSON. The Swans have rebuffed numerous offers for the Icelandic playmaker but Sigurdsson's desire for a fresh challenge and an increased bid could tempt the club to part with the midfielder. Sigurdsson's potential arrival at Goodison could pile more pressure on ROSS BARKLEY, who may struggle to fit into Ronald Koeman's line-up.
After seemingly hijacking Chelsea's attempts to sign
ROMELU LUKAKU, Manchester United are looking to repeat the trick with a bid for Monaco midfielder TIEMOUE BAKAYOKO, according to the Daily Star. United have agreed a fee of £35m for Bakayoko, who has been a target for Chelsea boss Antonio Conte but now appears set for a move to Old Trafford where Jose Mourinho is keen to bolster his engine room.
Arsenal are set to return with a third bid for Monaco winger
THOMAS LEMAR, reports the Daily Mirror. The Gunners have seen bids of £30m and £40m rejected by the French side but Arsene Wenger is now prepared make an increased bid of £45m. Lemar is Arsenal's top target to provide them with some width and they hope to link him up with fellow France international Alexandre Lacazette, who recently joined the club from Lyon.
The
Daily Mirror reports that Newcastle are looking to make a swoop for Norwich midfielder JACOB MURPHY. Magpies boss Rafael Benitez is closing in on a deal worth around £8m for the England Under-21 international and will have to fight off Premier League rivals Southampton and Crystal Palace, who are also keen.
West Brom are keen on Bournemouth's versatile defender
MARC WILSON, writes the Birmingham Mail. Wilson has not travelled with the Cherries for their pre-season training camp in Marbella as talks continue over a £1m move to the Hawthorns. Baggies manager Tony Pulis signed Wilson while he was boss of Stoke and also signed him on loan for West Brom earlier this year.
5 hours ago
